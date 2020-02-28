VIEWPOINT: Bettendorf dad: Son was sexually assaulted on bus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just a week later, the same two teens again were in trouble. Nau, the head baseball coach at the time, knew disciplinary action was required, but he didn't feel comfortable handing it out to the pair that encouraged his son's assault. He went to the athletic director for advice, he said.

"A freshman player left his cellphone at the field, and the two boys admitted to hitting it with a bat," Nau said. "The phone was in pieces, and the mother was upset. She was a single mom, and that phone was necessary to make contact with her son."

One of the boys agreed to pay for a replacement phone, and the District placed a hold on his school account, Nau said. Meanwhile, he said, he was told by Bettendorf's athletic director to use money from a recent baseball fundraising event to replace the broken phone until restitution was made. He also used some of the money to replace a team member's baseball bat that was stolen.

"We took care of it," Nau said. "Everything was fine."

But school officials didn't see it that way.

On Aug. 15, 2019, Bettendorf School District Human Resources Director Heather Stocking sent Nau an "official reprimand." It accused him of "wrongful appropriation" of funds, which led to an official inquiry.