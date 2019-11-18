It's good to have two hands.
On one hand: Good going, City of Davenport. Way to learn.
On the other hand: What a waste of money, Davenport. Why so slow to learn?
In a column nine years ago that questioned the wisdom of sticking concrete planters in the middle of River Drive, I concluded with this sentence: "I promise not to say I told you so."
And now my tongue is bleeding.
It wasn't the first time I'd questioned the planters. When they first were installed, then-public works director Mike Clarke insisted the medians/planters were in no way intended for flood protection. That was before the river rose, and the city put the new planters to work as flood protection.
Clarke insisted it was a freak occurrence, and the planters most surely wouldn't be used for flood fighting again.
Then the river came up again the next year and — surprise — the planters again became temporary floodwalls.
But Clarke continued to insist they weren't suitable for flood protection because of the "hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of trees and plants" in them.
Also in the planters' second year, the city paid about $50,000 to tear out a 230-foot section. The owners of the Shell gas station across from the skate park proved they lost about half of their business, because customers no longer could turn into their parking lot, because the planters were in the way.
Next thing we knew, the planters were getting in the way of flood fighting too.
Though Clarke said the sand-filled HESCO barriers that (ideally) protect the downtown from the river would be placed between the planters and the river, that changed. Instead, the HESCOs have been placed on the downtown-side of the planters, allowing floodwaters to have their way with "hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of trees and plants."
Unbelievably, the city initially didn't take hydrostatic pressure (fluid in motion) against the planters into account when placing them in the middle of River Drive — where catfish and carp celebrate the arrival of spring each year.
Either in the spirit of growth and learning or the spirit of smacking themselves in the forehand, the city now has removed two sections of planter at a cost of about $238,000. The original price tag for all 12 of them (from Iowa to Marquette streets) was $1.4 million.
And what about the "hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of trees and plants" that occupied the torn-out planters? They surely weren't just cut into pieces and thrown into a pile alongside River Drive, right?
Right?!
"Some of the trees had already died to flooding; (Public Works) staff reviewed the remaining live trees and did not feel the effort in transplanting them would be successful," City Engineer Brian Schadt wrote in an email Monday.
I already knew the answer. I'd spotted the pile of trees along the road — some of them looking dead or dormant and others clearly still alive.
It's a wasteful shame the city didn't transplant them to a park or elsewhere when the decision was made in late summer to remove the planters.
And I noticed another thing this week: The large, city-owned parking lot along the riverfront between Brady and Perry streets is packed with brand new concrete planters. That area takes on more floodwater than the bottom sandbag. Why would we plan on planting anything in that lot? Did flora in general do something to anger the city?
"There will also be site lighting located within these planter locations," Schadt wrote. "The flooding of the location will be taken into consideration."
Coming next spring: Well-lit water lilies.
