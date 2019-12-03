VIEWPOINT: Bullets flying downtown Davenport 'just unacceptable'

Two cellphone videos from outside Shenanigan's around 1 a.m. Sunday show parts of the fights. In one video, several women who appear to be in their underwear are pulling each other's hair and being pepper-sprayed by police.

In the second, it appears several groups are fighting in the street when an unseen gun is fired. The bullet did as bullets do and shot through the air without concern for who or what was in its path. It tore through a window across the street, narrowly missing patrons of Mac's Tavern.

The shooting occurred less than six months after an administrator for the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division sided with an administrative law judge in the latest liquor-license dispute between Shenanigan's and the city.

In simple terms, the administrator said the city didn't prove its case. It didn't supply evidence that Shenanigan's owner and/or employees allowed or even knew about illegal activity there. And the city didn't prove that the owner failed to comply with state law or that he lacked moral character, which are state standards.

Given the recent legal findings, it would seem unfair to point the finger at Shenanigan's, right?

Recent and distant history make it impossible to absolve them completely. Sunday's shooting wasn't the tavern's first.