We got lucky and lost our tickets to the Paul McCartney concert.
A dear friend invited me to
the big show after she bought two tickets way back in September. She got them through a pre-sale promotion with Ticketmaster and American Express.
She went to fetch the tickets from a drawer last week, but they were gone; misplaced.
She couldn't get them to reprint, so she called Ticketmaster. The ticket broker's fraud department told her the account from which they were purchased had been hacked, and the tickets resold.
If we'd tried to get into The MarkSlayer (TaxSlayer Center) with her legitimately purchased passes, we'd likely have been turned away.
Greg Mouw, box office manager at the Moline arena, estimated that Ticketmaster "ate" $5,000 to $6,000 in tickets, meaning the amount the company spent out-of-pocket to compensate concertgoers for bogus-ticket buys.
When my friend spoke with Ticketmaster a few days before the concert, and the theft/hacking was discovered, the company supplied her with two new tickets. Our seats were even better than the ones she originally scored last fall.
The scamming method used against my friend isn't entirely clear — whether the tickets were stolen by hacking an email or by hacking a Ticketmaster account. Either way, Mouw said, he hadn't yet heard of this particular brand of thievery.
"This time around (the McCartney show), we had a number of straight-up counterfeit tickets that were sold on Craigslist, too," he said. "That was new."
More commonly, bogus brokers will buy tickets, then resell them multiple times. They simply email the bar-coded receipts to multiple buyers. The first buyer to get to the venue gets the seats, and those arriving later get shut out.
Sometimes, ticket brokers will sell tickets that don't even exist. And this is why people like Mouw are constantly warning people against buying tickets from third-party platforms, such as Stubhub. They also warn against posting pictures of your tickets online, because document-savvy scammers can recreate your bar codes.
I interviewed Mouw
about two years ago; when several Bob Seger fans found themselves holding tickets for seats that already were occupied.
He said at that time he wished someone would investigate, and he said last week that he's seen no evidence of a local fraud investigation. But he also acknowledged he would have no way of knowing whether such an inquiry is underway, because investigations typically are undertaken on the down low.
"I just think, somehow, some way, the worst offenders should get called out," he said two days after the McCartney concert. "In cases of all-out fraud, someone needs to be prosecuted.
"People who do this don't think they're going to get in trouble."
A Google search revealed that many people have, in fact, been arrested in bogus-ticket sale scams. In a 2016 case, eight people in Chicago were arrested after raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars by selling fake tickets to Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks games on Craigslist.
The introduction of counterfeit tickets in the Quad-Cities speaks to the enduring popularity of Paul McCartney as much as anything, Mouw said.
"The number of problems we had was just a matter of scale," he said, referring to the sold-out show. "It also had to do with the tickets being on sale for so long."
With so many months between the concert announcement and the actual performance, thieves had a big window of opportunity to get creative, in other words.
"Technology will get better on this," Mouw predicted. "Technology will get better than bar codes. I would look for a way to register tickets when you get them.
"There's some beta testing on it right now."
Despite dozens of bogus tickets showing up at the Taxslayer last week, the venue and Tickemaster were able to sort out seats for everyone, he said.
"It took 28 hours to 'hang' the show — to get all the rigging in the air," Mouw said. "We had an engineer in to make sure it would work.
"The show came to us from Lambeau Field and was going from here to Texas Stadium."
Attendance at Lambeau was about 50,000, and 40,000 were expected Friday at Globe Life Park in Texas.
The fact our modest little arena was included on the tour is really something. Thieves may have taken part of the ticket-sale cut, but it felt like 11,000 of us were getting away with something.
061219-McCartney-Concert-001
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney makes his entrance onto the stage to start his show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday. McCartney made his first visit to the Quad-Cities as a part of the Freshen Up Tour.
Andy Abeyta / aabeyta@qctimes.com
Fans cheer for rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney during his show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. McCartney made his first visit to the Quad-Cities as a part of the Freshen Up Tour.
061219-McCartney-Concert-003
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs during his show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. McCartney made his first visit to the Quad-Cities as a part of the Freshen Up Tour.
061219-McCartney-Concert-004
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. McCartney made his first visit to the Quad-Cities as a part of the Freshen Up Tour.
061219-McCartney-Concert-005
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday. McCartney made his first visit to the Quad-Cities as a part of the Freshen Up Tour.
061219-McCartney-Concert-006
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-007
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs for the Quad-Cities for the first time on his Freshen Up Tour.
061219-McCartney-Concert-008
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney waves to the crowd at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-009
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney gives a thumbs up to the crowd before starting his show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-010
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney gestures to the crowd to start his show Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Concert-011
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-012
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-013
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-014
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-015
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-016
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-017
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-018
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-019
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-020
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-021
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-022
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-023
Fans cheer as rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-024
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-025
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
061219-McCartney-Concert-026
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Linda Alexander, left, of Clinton, and her cousin, Barb Wingler, Rock Island. They got the T-shirts from a catalog. They were at the Comisky Park concert in 1965.
Debbi Elderton, Springfield, Illinois. The back of her T-shirt says, "I bet Paul still remembers me." Her daughter, Lucinda Haney, was wearing a T-shirt that said, 'Conceived by Beatles music. Thank God for Paul and the guys.'
ian isley.jpg
It's Ian Isley's first concert. But is he Team Sir Paul or Team George?
Nate liberty.jpg
Nate Liberty and grandma Judy Liberty from Channahan, Ill. make a pitch for Paul McCartney to bring Nate on stage at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on June 11, 2019.
rick owens.jpg
Rick Owens flew in from Steamboat Springs, Colo. to see Paul for the 7th time. First was 1989 in Chicago. The Cavern Club shirt was a gift; he was not there. But the shirt was, as he said.
schneeberger.jpg
Bobby and Kristy Schneeberger, Clinton. Bobby's T-shirt says "I may be old but I got to see all the good bands." He says The Rolling Stones are coming up later this month.
The Beatles shoes
Fans were decked out in The Beatles fanwear, like these Vans Yellow Submarine-inspired shoes.
Paul McCartney car
Loran and Kathy Gerling of Burlington captured a photo of Paul McCartney arriving at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday, June 11.
Paul McCartney fans
Paul McCartney fans show off their signs outside the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday, June 11.
061219-McCartney-Fans-046a.JPG
Allen Janke, of Davenport, sports a pair of yellow tinted glasses before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-017a.JPG
Gracie Funk, 10, of Carrollton, sports a t-shirt that reads “If lose please return to Paul McCartney” before McCartney’s performance during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-012a.JPG
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-026a.JPG
Malinda Mongosa, Peru, and Rose Miller sport Beatles themed apparel before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-038a.JPG
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-014a.JPG
People watch the line form from the parking garage adjacent to the TaxSlayer Center before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-010a.JPG
Becky Brown, of Bettendorf, sports a a Paul McCartney themed t-shirt before McCartney’s performance during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-018a.JPG
Craig Williams, of Orion, right, waits in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-029a.JPG
Norah Farrell, 8, of Cedar Rapids, holds up her handmade sign as she sits on her dad, Brian’s, shoulders as they and thousands of others wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-041a.JPG
A person flashes the peace sign as they wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-001a.jpg
Try Johnson, of Chicago, attempts to find tickets before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-002a.jpg
Eileen and Dillenger Freithe, far right, sit as they wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-003a.jpg
Madlin Sander, of St. Joseph and Bridgette Sander, of St. Joseph, far right, wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-004a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-005a.jpg
Richard and Jussie Cole, of Augusta, far right, wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-006a.jpg
Chris Hunter, of Eyota, and Lori Hameister, of Eyota, cross the street holding their signs before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-008a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-009a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-010a.jpg
Becky Brown, of Bettendorf, sports a a Paul McCartney themed t-shirt before McCartney’s performance during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-011a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-012a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-013a.jpg
People watch the line form from the parking garage adjacent to the TaxSlayer Center before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-014a.jpg
People watch the line form from the parking garage adjacent to the TaxSlayer Center before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-016a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-017a.jpg
Gracie Funk, 10, of Carrollton, sports a t-shirt that reads “If lose please return to Paul McCartney” before McCartney’s performance during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-018a.jpg
Craig Williams, of Orion, right, waits in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-019a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-020a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-021a.jpg
Concert goers are pattered down by security before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-022a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-023a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-024a.jpg
Amanda Gouskos, 17, Barrington, smiles as she waits in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-025a.jpg
Malinda Mongosa, Peru, and Rose Miller sport Beatles themed apparel before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-026a.jpg
Malinda Mongosa, Peru, and Rose Miller sport Beatles themed apparel before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-027a.jpg
Rose Miller sports Beatles themed apparel before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-028a.jpg
Norah Farrell, 8, of Cedar Rapids, holds up her handmade sign as she sits on her dad, Brian’s, shoulders as they and thousands of others wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-029a.jpg
Norah Farrell, 8, of Cedar Rapids, holds up her handmade sign as she sits on her dad, Brian’s, shoulders as they and thousands of others wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-030a.jpg
Norah Farrell, 8, of Cedar Rapids, sits on her dad, Brian’s, shoulders as they and thousands of others wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-031a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-032a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-033a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-034a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-035a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-036a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-037a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-038a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-039a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-040a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-041a.jpg
A person flashes the peace sign as they wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-042a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-044a.jpg
Thousands wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-045a.jpg
A person holds a sign that reads “Jesus loves you yeah! yeah! yeah!” for concert goers to read before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
061219-McCartney-Fans-046a.jpg
Allen Janke, of Davenport, sports a pair of yellow tinted glasses before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
Ann Miller is a huge Beatles and Paul McCartney fan
Ann Miller, of Lenoir, N.C., took a road trip to the Q-C with her girlfriends to catch Sir Paul McCartney at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She posed for some photos before heading into the long line into the building.
“I grew up with the Beatles," Miller said. "I remember seeing them on Ed Sullivan, (their) first U.S. performance, and I've loved the Beatles ever since."
Betsy Wilson: A lifelong Beatles fan
Betsy Wilson, of Lenoir, N.C., took a road trip to the Q-C with her girlfriends to catch Sir Paul McCartney at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She posed for some photos before heading into the long line into the building.
“I grew up with the Beatles, and I just recently read his biography," Wilson said. "Our last little concert we, the three of us, went to see Mick Jagger from Rolling Stones, so we're kind of groupies; we're old groupies.”
Moline native Terese Almquist gears up for Paul McCartney
Moline native Terese Almquist, of Lenoir, N.C., took a road trip to the Q-C with her girlfriends to catch Sir Paul McCartney at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She posed for some photos before heading into the long line into the building.
“My first records I ever received for Christmas one year was Beatles records, and my sister and I would fight over who was our favorite. I would take Paul and she got George," she said. "I'm just excited; I understand he tells stories and stories about John, so I'm kind of anxious for that part of it, not only to hear the songs but to hear the stories.”
Lori Pond prepares to sing with Paul
Lori Pond of Decatur, Ill., donned a Paul McCartney shirt and readied a sign for his show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She posed for some photos before taking her place in the long line down River Drive.
“I want him to see my sign,” she said, which read, "'You say it's seven days 'til your 77th birthday? Keep rockin', Paul.' I want to sing with him," she said.
Among the songs she hoped to hear was “Dance Tonight.”
Bring on the horns
Richard Dustrude, of Decatur, Ill., was excited to catch Sir Paul McCartney at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He snapped shots of the line and the commotion before heading over to join the line.
“I am real excited about the fact that he has a live horn section again after about 20 years or more, probably a lot more,” he said.
Among the songs he hoped to hear was, “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five.”
Friends since kindergarten, Paul McCartney fans for life
Chris Hunter and Lori Hameister, of Eyota, Minn., relaxed on the John Deere Commons in Moline, waiting to catch Sir Paul McCartney at the TaxSlayer Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
“Paul has played the soundtrack to our lives," Hunter said.
“This is our 12
th concert. We have been doing this for 43 years," Hameister said. "The first one was 1976, the last day of ninth grade, and we've been going ever since.”
"Let It Be"
Evan Alois and his dad, John, of Washington, Ill., were eager to catch Sir Paul McCartney at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. They posed for some photos on the John Deere Commons on their way to the long line into the center.
“I've been a Beatles fan since, a long time, and it feels awesome to be in the same room as him," said Evan, who also shares a birthday with Paul McCartney.
“My mom saw the Beatles in September of 1964, and she made me a Beatles fan," his father said. "This is the first time I'm seeing any living Beatle, so this is — it's an emotional night, too.”
The two hoped to hear “Let It Be.”
Indiana to the Q-C
Rose Miller, of Bunker Hill, Ind., and Malinda Mongosa, of Peru, Ind., were ready and raring to see Sir Paul McCartney at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. On their way to the line, they stopped for some photos.
Miller just caught Paul in Fort Wayne, Ind., last week, and Tuesday night she was looking forward to “Live And Let Die.”
Mongosa was ready to hear just about anything, she said, especially “Hard Days Night,” and “anything off of the 'Sgt. Pepper' album."
"Blackbird"
Daryl Degner and Barbara Hale, of Des Moines, have been waiting to catch Sir Paul McCartney again. This time, they traveled to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for his show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
“This the second time I have been to a concert of his, and I just love him," Hale said. "I love the Beatles, period. I started listening to the Beatles when I was a little girl.”
Degner has seen Paul 16 times. “I'm a big Beatles fan," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing Paul again.”
The two most hoped to hear “Blackbird” Tuesday night.
