We got lucky and lost our tickets to the Paul McCartney concert.

A dear friend invited me to the big show after she bought two tickets way back in September. She got them through a pre-sale promotion with Ticketmaster and American Express.

She went to fetch the tickets from a drawer last week, but they were gone; misplaced.

She couldn't get them to reprint, so she called Ticketmaster. The ticket broker's fraud department told her the account from which they were purchased had been hacked, and the tickets resold.

If we'd tried to get into The MarkSlayer (TaxSlayer Center) with her legitimately purchased passes, we'd likely have been turned away.

Greg Mouw, box office manager at the Moline arena, estimated that Ticketmaster "ate" $5,000 to $6,000 in tickets, meaning the amount the company spent out-of-pocket to compensate concertgoers for bogus-ticket buys.

When my friend spoke with Ticketmaster a few days before the concert, and the theft/hacking was discovered, the company supplied her with two new tickets. Our seats were even better than the ones she originally scored last fall.

The scamming method used against my friend isn't entirely clear — whether the tickets were stolen by hacking an email or by hacking a Ticketmaster account. Either way, Mouw said, he hadn't yet heard of this particular brand of thievery.

"This time around (the McCartney show), we had a number of straight-up counterfeit tickets that were sold on Craigslist, too," he said. "That was new."

More commonly, bogus brokers will buy tickets, then resell them multiple times. They simply email the bar-coded receipts to multiple buyers. The first buyer to get to the venue gets the seats, and those arriving later get shut out.

Sometimes, ticket brokers will sell tickets that don't even exist. And this is why people like Mouw are constantly warning people against buying tickets from third-party platforms, such as Stubhub. They also warn against posting pictures of your tickets online, because document-savvy scammers can recreate your bar codes.

I interviewed Mouw about two years ago; when several Bob Seger fans found themselves holding tickets for seats that already were occupied.

He said at that time he wished someone would investigate, and he said last week that he's seen no evidence of a local fraud investigation. But he also acknowledged he would have no way of knowing whether such an inquiry is underway, because investigations typically are undertaken on the down low.

"I just think, somehow, some way, the worst offenders should get called out," he said two days after the McCartney concert. "In cases of all-out fraud, someone needs to be prosecuted.

"People who do this don't think they're going to get in trouble."

A Google search revealed that many people have, in fact, been arrested in bogus-ticket sale scams. In a 2016 case, eight people in Chicago were arrested after raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars by selling fake tickets to Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks games on Craigslist.

The introduction of counterfeit tickets in the Quad-Cities speaks to the enduring popularity of Paul McCartney as much as anything, Mouw said.

"The number of problems we had was just a matter of scale," he said, referring to the sold-out show. "It also had to do with the tickets being on sale for so long."

With so many months between the concert announcement and the actual performance, thieves had a big window of opportunity to get creative, in other words.

"Technology will get better on this," Mouw predicted. "Technology will get better than bar codes. I would look for a way to register tickets when you get them.

"There's some beta testing on it right now."

Despite dozens of bogus tickets showing up at the Taxslayer last week, the venue and Tickemaster were able to sort out seats for everyone, he said.

And what a show!

"It took 28 hours to 'hang' the show — to get all the rigging in the air," Mouw said. "We had an engineer in to make sure it would work.

"The show came to us from Lambeau Field and was going from here to Texas Stadium."

Attendance at Lambeau was about 50,000, and 40,000 were expected Friday at Globe Life Park in Texas.

The fact our modest little arena was included on the tour is really something. Thieves may have taken part of the ticket-sale cut, but it felt like 11,000 of us were getting away with something.

