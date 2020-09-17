VIEWPOINT: Carjacking witness: 'He ran right past me with a knife'

"You don't think of these things until later, but he could've grabbed me and put that knife to my throat."

Another witness was in her car on the street. She watched the truck lose control as it came out of the alley, headed toward her.

Karen Ickes, my sister, said she had her eyes on the driver, a young white man. He also tried to flee, but he was no match for the swarm of police.

"Your adrenaline kicks in," she said. "I could feel myself starting to shake as it all happened in front of me. It wasn't until later that I realized, if the truck had made the turn, it would have come straight at me."

Both women said they're still taking in what happened, still considering how things could have gone and how quickly and out-of-nowhere chaos erupted in front of them.

They also remain taken by the conduct of police — how quickly they took command of the crisis, literally throwing themselves toward the suspects, then meticulously searching the scene until they located the evidence.

"I was very impressed with all of them," Bingham said. "I think about how freaked out I was, and those people do this stuff every day."

She is particularly relieved it ended as it did. Though the suspect didn't know it, her gun wasn't loaded.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.