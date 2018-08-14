It's best told from the start.
Dixie Norris works in a first-floor clerk's office at the Scott County courthouse in Davenport.
Last summer was difficult.
Her daughter, Samantha, had complications during her pregnancy with her second child. At 36 weeks, doctors determined her baby boy, Zurich, no longer had a heartbeat.
On July 26, Samantha delivered the stillborn at the Trinity BirthPlace Center in Bettendorf.
Devastated, Dixie and her daughter talked about things they could do. Samantha knew of one thing: She would take a few of the clothes, toys and other items meant for Zurich and give them to the first boy born on what would have been Zurich's first birthday.
"The day before his birthday, July 25, we took a couple of outfits and a rattle and toys up to Trinity, along with a card that explained why Sam was making the gift," Dixie said. "The 26th was a Thursday, and I was asking Samantha that weekend whether she thought we'd ever find out who got Zurich's gifts."
It couldn't remain a secret.
Linda Johnson works in the basement office of the sheriff's department at the Scott County courthouse.
This summer was exciting.
Her daughter, Samantha, was pregnant with her second child. On July 26, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy whom she named Kai.
"After Kai was born, and they were getting ready to move Samantha to her own room, the nurses gave her a gift," Linda said. "There were these darling onesie sets and a little comb and brush set and toys. There was a card, too.
"The nurses had told us the gift was from a family who lost a boy a year ago. The card said he was born asleep, and that was heart wrenching. It was so sad and such a sweet thing at the same time.
"Sam said, 'I'm keeping this. It's going in Kai's baby book.'"
When Linda went back to work at the courthouse the next week, she was wearing a pin, "Proud Grandma Baby Boy!"
Enter Pam Robertson, a bailiff at the Scott County courthouse.
She had become aware of the gift gesture planned by Dixie and her daughter. When she saw Linda in a hallway, wearing the pin, she asked what day Kai was born.
"I told her when he was born, and she said, 'Did you get the gift?'" Linda said. "I said, 'How did you know about that?' And she said, 'It was from Dixie's daughter.'"
Linda raced upstairs to Dixie's office. After all, the grandmas have known each other for probably a decade, and they talk frequently about their two Samanthas and their grandkids.
"I was on the phone with my daughter when Linda came in my office, and she looked like she was ready to cry," Dixie said. "I told Sam I'd call her back.
"She had tears in her eyes, and she said, 'Dixie, we got your gift. We were the first born.' I said, 'No!' The hair stood up on my arms, and we hugged."
Linda could barely believe it, either.
"Dixie was on the phone, and I was looking at her; about to cry," she said. "I couldn't believe there had been such a crazy coincidence. I said, 'Dixie, we got your gift.' I could barely talk."
The pair then passed the news along to their daughters as word of the "crazy coincidence" spread through the courthouse.
But it wasn't over, yet.
"Samantha got pretty emotional, and she had to call me back," Dixie said. "Meanwhile, she knew Linda and I were Facebook friends, so she looked her up on Facebook. I think she wanted to see a picture of little Kai.
"When she saw a picture of Linda's Samantha, she realized the two of them were at the Friendly House together as children. I'm telling you, little Zurich had a plan that day."
One last thing: Kai is Linda's newest grandchild.
Dixie's only grandchild, Samantha's first child, is Kyleigha.