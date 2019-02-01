Bob Thompson gets choked up when he hears how many people thought he was dead.
The 63-year-old was involved in a high-speed head-on collision on U.S. 67 in Bettendorf Dec. 19, and some at the scene figured he wouldn't make it.
The front end of his mercifully large pickup truck (GMC Sierra 1500) was destroyed on impact, sending it airborne as flames shot out of the engine compartment.
Passersby, including an off-duty firefighter, used fire extinguishers as first responders were en route to free Thompson from the wreckage. Two wheels of the truck broke off, and the visor and dashboard were melted, and burns and soot covered portions of the cab.
But Thompson didn't have a single burn. Even though the firefighter who stayed by his side in the truck suffered smoke inhalation, Thompson said, he remains mystified that he had no injuries related to the fire.
This is not to say he was spared.
The Rock Island man suffered five broken ribs, a spleen laceration, concussion, and a leg so badly broken, doctors at University Hospitals in Iowa City weren't sure they could save it.
He remembers nothing of the crash itself, and he hopes never to recall it. About a week after the wreck, some things started coming back to him. He remembered talking to the fireman in his truck, but he was slipping in and out of consciousness.
It was awfully hard for him to look at the pictures of what's left of his truck, and his voice cracks with emotion when he talks about all the people who counted him out.
"A friend of our son's happened to be close to the wreck, and he actually saw part of it," said his wife, Chris Thompson. "He told my son, 'I know that guy was dead.' Fortunately, that was before we knew it was Bob."
A nurse for Genesis Health System, Chris Thompson was at work when a receptionist came hustling into her office that day with an emergent phone call.
When she spoke with someone at the hospital in Iowa City, she said, "They told me, 'Your husband's been in a horrific head-on collision. He was airlifted to us. ' When we first got to the hospital, they told us he was in the burn unit.
"As a nurse, I'm thinking: Is he paralyzed? Is there a head injury?
"They finally took us into the trauma area, and he looked pretty good until they uncovered the leg. It was an open fracture, and his back was all black from the broken ribs."
By midnight on the day of the crash, he had his first surgery on the leg. The knee cap had broken off, and his ankle was in pieces.
"They were trying to save the leg, but Bob didn't know that at the time," she said.
Just two days into the 12 he spent in Iowa City before being transferred to the rehab unit at Genesis in Davenport, Thompson was feeling pretty good. The pain medication allowed him to offer some comfort to his worried wife.
"I was all drugged up, and I could see that she was scared to death, and I said, 'Chris, it's OK. I made it,' " he said.
But he's not entirely out of the woods. His leg, which is being stabilized at the ankle by more than a dozen rods and pins, still is at risk of infection. And he'll need surgery to repair his shoulders and the tear in his bicep; injuries that probably were the result, he said, of trying to steer the truck at the moment of impact.
Adding to the Thompsons' collection of worries are the mounting medical bills. The helicopter transport was $30,000, and the surgeries and hospitalizations will cost hundreds of thousands more. Insurance matters remain unresolved, which is a worrisome state of limbo, and the couple knows their out-of-pocket expenses will be sky high, regardless.
In addition to the vehicle that struck Thompson, a third vehicle was somehow involved in the crash. Bettendorf police asked for the public's help in locating the vehicle, and the driver has been found. But police are still investigating the crash and have not said what, exactly, occurred.
The Thompson's daughter, Kate Thompson, is an occupational therapist for Genesis, and she and her mom have been teaming up to help provide care.
"Being on the other side of the bed has been a learning experience for me," Chris Thompson said.
And now the family is in another position that's new: Asking for help.
Kate started a Gofundme effort for her parents: https://www.gofundme.com/community-support-for-bob-thompsons-medical-bills
"We've always been on the other side of giving, helping people out, co-signing for car loans for our former employees," Chris Thompson said of the family-like collection of employees the pair had as former owners of Ganson's Neighborhood Bakery & Cafe in Rock Island. "It's so weird for us to be on the other side of it.
"People had been suggesting a Gofundme, but I kept saying, 'No, no, no.'"
Bob Thompson said he's just glad he didn't have anyone with him in the truck that day and said he would rather it happened to him than to someone with young children. He can't imagine a child surviving the crash.
But it's best not to dwell on what could have happened, he said, and he instead counts his blessings every day that he is alive and that he will walk again. The couple's three dogs and one cat help look out for him during the day, including 9-year-old English bulldog Hayward, who rarely leaves his side.
"There's still quite a bit of pain, and I have a ways to go with rehab and the other surgeries, but it's amazing that I'm here," he said. "It's hard on me, watching Chris out there running the snowblower.
"But I'm here. I hope I never remember it."