Everybody said they can sympathize with downtown Davenport businesses.
But condolences were among the missing when so many downtown businesses were brought to their knees by record Mississippi River flooding and the levee breach that ensued.
Some city leaders this week said a collection of 36 downtown Davenport business owners had points worth making in the letter they released Monday. Members of the newly formed Downtown Davenport Business Coalition expressed frustration, among other things, over perceived slights and overlooked suffering related to the devastation they realized when the HESCO barriers that have for years protected them suddenly failed.
I asked all 10 aldermen, the city administrator and public works director on Monday to respond by Tuesday afternoon to the Coalition's letter. I had three basic questions: Could they understand/sympathize with the Coalition's concerns? Could the city have handled post-breach policy differently and, if so, how? Are the Coalition's requests, including the appointment of two of its members to the mayor's flood-planning task force, doable?
A couple of aldermen called, but responses came chiefly by email. I had an hour-long sit-down with Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, whose 3rd Ward represents the downtown.
Three alderwomen, Maria Dickmann, 2nd Ward, Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, and Kerri Tompkins, 8th Ward, did not respond.
Following are the remarks by city leaders:
City Administrator Corri Spiegel:
"I understand that this devastating flood event has caused challenges to hundreds of property owners, tenants and residents throughout the impacted areas, including the downtown.
"The city devoted significant resources to flood protection this year, ranging from 24/7 monitoring for months, to adding reinforcements where signs of strain were showing, and enhanced communication and notification efforts throughout the event. We continue to devote significant resources during the reconstruction process, including expedited plan review, waiving permit fees, and devoting staff as primary points of contact in multiple departments.
"Regarding the coalition requests, these are items that require policy direction and a much larger community conversation about the role of government in protecting private property."
Public Works Director Nicole Gleason:
"We sympathize with the hundreds of property owners impacted by this record-setting flood.
"Looking at the flooding across the entire City of Davenport holistically, I know we placed an incredible amount of resources in the downtown, as well as monitoring the remainder of the riverfront, including Southwest Davenport, Centennial Bridge and the East Village.
"There were many areas impacted and our staff can only stretch so far, including needing to engage support from Emergency Management, National Guard and other agencies. We did have dedicated staff in the downtown 24/7 for nearly three months. In addition, we had building inspection staff on call on the weekends, to ensure inspection services would not delay the opening or construction of any property owner. I believe this was a very visual and pronounced show of support and compassion by our staff.
"The coalition’s requests will be policy decisions and quite honestly, long-term voter decisions of the City of Davenport residents."
Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward
"I feel sorry for what happened down there," he said. "It's a floodplain. We have many issues down in the west end, too.
"I believe the city workers did a fantastic job. Unfortunately, the breach happened. No flood protection is guaranteed."
That said, Dunn also remarked that he, too, is looking forward to the findings in the investigation into the cause of the breach.
"What caused the flood wall to fail? I don't know," he said. "If we built it wrong, we'll do it better next time."
Dunn also named several businesses in his west-end ward that had to fight the flooding without the city's help. But he feels strongly in favor of including downtown business owners in the mayor's task force.
"I have no objection to that whatsoever," he said. "In fact, it's a great idea. There is no 'should' the downtown businesses be part of the task force. They need to be on it.
"I've volunteered to be on it, too."
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward
She took issue with parts of the letter, saying the meeting categorized by merchants as "closed-door" was, in fact, open to the public. Also, people at the meeting were told, if they had questions, they should stick around afterward. They weren't told they couldn't ask questions, she said.
She also quarreled with the categorization of city officials being difficult to deal with in terms of follow-up building inspections, noting the city offered to waive permit fees under certain circumstances.
"If they're not doing that, as alderman, I need to know about it," Meginnis said of the new waiver policy.
Regarding the levee breach at River Drive and Pershing, she said the city did all it could, repeating explanations offered by the head of public works. Among other things, she said it wasn't possible to add a row of HESCO barriers to the existing row that failed, because it wasn't safe to do so.
"Also, it's difficult to get equipment around the (River Drive) planters," she said. (When I noted the barrier was built two deep and two high after the breach, she offered no explanation.)
Meginnis pointed out the multitude of variables that added to the pressure on the downtown flood-protection system, including train traffic.
"What role did the trains have?" she asked. "I don't know."
The future is full of question marks, she said, given the realization climate change is leading to far more-frequent flooding.
Among the questions, she said: "What happens to the west end if downtown gets a floodwall? We're still trying to figure out what our relationship with the railroad is, too. We're so far from figuring out all the moving parts of this.
"I think all of us want to understand what happened."
But the thrust of Meginnis' message was to convey that Davenport has its hands full, and the record flood introduced all sorts of new troubles for a city that had, until this spring, been successful at preventing inevitable floodwaters from doing too much damage.
"This is really complicated when you consider all the factors that need to be considered, including the railroad, ballpark access, riverfront development, Credit Island and the Village of East Davenport," she said.
This is not to say she doesn't sympathize with downtown merchants, because she does.
"I think everybody does," Meginnis said. "Unless we as a city are prepared to protect nine miles of riverfront, the answer is: We're probably never going to have fool-proof flood protection."
Lastly, regarding the inflammatory line in City Administrator Corri Spiegel's public letter ("Davenport’s flood plan is not and never was intended specifically to protect businesses."), Meginnis said, "There was a line in that letter that I think could've been worded differently.
"Some saw that as the city saying we don't care about businesses, and I do not believe in any way that was the intent."
Alderman Kyle Gripp, At-Large
"I understand where the businesses are coming from, and I sympathize with them," Gripp wrote in an email. "The people who live, work, and own businesses in our downtown have been badly hurt by this flood. They’ve lost revenue, they’ve lost buildings, and some are holding onto their business dreams by a thread.
"They want their city to commit to rebuilding and maintaining a strong and vibrant downtown. I’ve said this before publicly in interviews and via social media that we have fallen short in communicating this message to our downtown partners, and we absolutely need to do a better job.
"So I’ll state it clearly: We are committed to a strong and vibrant downtown. We will do everything within our power to help these businesses to get back on their feet. We want them to stay in Downtown Davenport, and we want further investment to occur in our downtown.
"Our downtown partners absolutely deserve a seat at the table as the Mayor appoints his task force, and I look forward to working with them in an effort to better protect our community from flooding in the future while also executing our riverfront vision and ensuring our downtown continues to grow and thrive."
Alderman JJ Condon, At-Large
Himself a businessman, Condon said he has sympathized with downtown merchants "the entire time."
And most others do, too, he said.
"The ground shifted beneath our feet with the flood," he said. "They (downtown businesses) are a large part of that, but they're not the whole part of it.
"The flood plan must address the whole city."
Condon reiterated what many others have said: Figuring out what happened with the breach and figuring out how to better protect the city in future floods is going to take time.
"I think most of what they're saying is reasonable," he said of the merchants' letter, including their request to have two representatives on the mayor's task force.
"It's not my position to pick who's on there, but it makes sense," he said. "If they don't feel fully heard up to now, maybe this dialogue will help."
He has been frustrated, he said, by some of the written back-and-forth. He said Spiegel already has clarified that her open letter was factual, but her tone could have been better.
"We have more in common than we don't ... and face-to-face is always better," he said. "We'll accomplish this by getting together in a room.
"More than anything, I think this is an ongoing dialogue that's going to take time."
Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward
"I have unfortunately witnessed every major flood in our great City since 1965 and have some knowledge of our flooding history," Ambrose wrote. "Anyone investing on River Drive or the banks of the Mississippi should exercise due diligence, understanding what to expect.
"I believe Davenport does a great job managing the Mississippi flooding, and we continue to improve our efforts. Trying to hold back the Mississippi with sand barriers comes with risk and unfortunately, we all witnessed the downside with this flood.
"Team Davenport worked incredibly hard to manage this record flood and with just one breach, I believe is a miracle.
"I look forward to having everyone interested involved in our future discussions on all topics. Davenport takes pride in being open and transparent, and we are always trying to improve our communication."
Richard Clewell, 6th Ward
"I appreciate the QCT coverage on this issue," Clewell wrote. "I very much appreciate the advocacy on behalf of the Downtown Davenport Business Coalition.
"I accompanied Representative (Congressman) Loebsack ... viewing the flood’s impact on Front Street Brewery a couple of weeks ago. Based on that visit, I requested that a single point of contact be assigned to deal with impacted property owners to optimize services.
"Once data is provided from the Corps of Engineers we will begin the process of revising the comprehensive flood plan informed by the Mayor’s Task Force.
"While the city’s intent is to protect prime assets like water and sewage treatment plants, it will never be to the exclusion of its citizens who have invested in businesses and residences on our riverfront."
Mike Matson, 7th Ward
Maston was not available to comment at length, so he directed me to remarks he made on his Facebook page on June 4.
He wrote: "I publicly spoke for a commission or task force to conduct public review of the record flood. I ask again for that to happen very soon.
"We need to discuss this while we are all engaged.
"I have walked 2nd Street and the surrounding areas many times since the breach. I have visited with many people downtown. The community and city officials need to discuss and together plan how we move forward and protect our downtown investments. Let us join together and make this happen in the next four weeks.
"The riverfront and our business community need our attention — Now, not later."