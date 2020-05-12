VIEWPOINT: Davenport may open sidewalks for dining

No longer is it merely desirable to come up with ways to keep businesses from dying; it’s essential.
And that’s really all these Davenport restaurant owners are trying to do — survive.
Merchants in three areas, the downtown, the Village of East Davenport and the Hilltop Campus Village, are asking the City Council Wednesday to allow them to use public sidewalks to create outdoor dining space.
The proposal is ripe with pandemic-related red flags, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t be overcome.
The ability to keep customers a safe distance from one another is likely to be the biggest rub.
Among the relative handful of Davenport restaurants that already have outdoor dining, the spaces are small. Though you’ve probably driven by them a thousand times, you don’t notice the details until you’re looking for them.
The detail most dominant during a visit to the three districts Tuesday is that most outdoor dining areas in Davenport don’t have much grow room. The tables are too close together for proper social distancing, and separating them only makes the spaces smaller.
Most city sidewalks don’t have much overflow to offer, either — not if you expect to have space for pedestrians.
But the proposal is worth a try, given the reluctance by many to expose ourselves to the dubious risks of co-mingling indoors.
The Davenport restaurant with the most outdoor-dining real estate is Armored Gardens, just east of the Hotel Blackhawk at 315 Pershing Ave. The considerable beer garden is connected to an ample restaurant that was, until COVID-19, open-concept dining.
When Armored Gardens reopens Friday, the open concept will be gone.
"We remodeled to a closed concept," said co-owner Dan Bush. "We've brought in hand-sanitizing stations and no-touch menus.
"Things like condiments on tables are a thing of the past."
In other words, things will be different when we get back into the world, and that's a good thing. At least, it's a good thing for those who can survive the shrinking of their worlds.
"We'll be serving inside and out," Bush said. "Even at 50 percent capacity (to create necessary distancing space), we can have several hundred people and still be within the guidelines.
"I think we'll be OK if we can stay open through the summer."
But then what? And what about the restaurateurs with no outdoor space?
"We just tagged along (on the sidewalk-use proposal) with the intent ... if it's going to be OK for some areas, it should be for everyone," said Scott Tunnicliff, director for Hilltop. "I guess my concern would be the other restaurants — Washington Street or out on Pine.
"They don't have advocates for this type of thing."
Tunnicliff said he has entertained some skepticism about the sidewalk proposal, mostly related to safety, but he's not dismissing it outright. Under the circumstances, any reasonable idea should be considered.
So, maybe Davenport starts with the three districts and expands to areas where the use of public right-of-way could make the sink-or-swim difference.
The reopening of restaurants is an optimistic experiment, anyway. Our best chance of succeeding, based on everything I've read, is to stick like glue to the safety guidelines that say caution, distance and planning are the only things standing between us and an infection-rate setback that destroys all the painful and expensive efforts we've put forth so far.
The key to success for some no doubt will lie in the duplication of successful efforts by others.
If that's making use of city sidewalks, it'll give new meaning to Public Works.
