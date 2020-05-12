VIEWPOINT: Davenport may open sidewalks for dining

But the proposal is worth a try, given the reluctance by many to expose ourselves to the dubious risks of co-mingling indoors.

The Davenport restaurant with the most outdoor-dining real estate is Armored Gardens, just east of the Hotel Blackhawk at 315 Pershing Ave. The considerable beer garden is connected to an ample restaurant that was, until COVID-19, open-concept dining.

When Armored Gardens reopens Friday, the open concept will be gone.

"We remodeled to a closed concept," said co-owner Dan Bush. "We've brought in hand-sanitizing stations and no-touch menus.

"Things like condiments on tables are a thing of the past."

In other words, things will be different when we get back into the world, and that's a good thing. At least, it's a good thing for those who can survive the shrinking of their worlds.

"We'll be serving inside and out," Bush said. "Even at 50 percent capacity (to create necessary distancing space), we can have several hundred people and still be within the guidelines.

"I think we'll be OK if we can stay open through the summer."

But then what? And what about the restaurateurs with no outdoor space?