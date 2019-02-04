They sometimes drive long distances with a dog on their lap, just so they can save one more.
Several groups of Quad-City animal lovers have for years been volunteering, donating and fostering homeless, abandoned and abused dogs from rural areas of southern states.
But a recent set of rescues is setting records for the number of dogs saved and marking a first-time collaboration between four dog-rescue groups.
It started with a call for help from a tiny rescue in an especially poor county in Tennessee to Kim Abbott, vice president of Quad-City Happy Hounds.
"The south is horrible with strays and dumped dogs," she said. "In some of these areas in the south, especially rural areas, dogs are not treated as living beings."
When three dog-hoarding cases were discovered in an area of Tennessee in late January, Abbott said, she and another devotee took two vehicles and drove through snowstorms to bring back 24 dogs. Shortly after arriving, one of the dogs had six puppies.
She knew she needed help.
"There was a group message that went out, letting everybody know what was coming," said Diane Guy Viaene of New Beginnings Pet Rescue of the Quad-Cities. "On their first trip, we were only able to take one from them, but we took four more dogs when they went back the second time.
"Everybody worked together to rescue these dogs. That's what I love about this."
In addition to reaching out to New Beginnings, Abbott's group at Happy Hounds sent out a call to Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken, Ruff Life Dog Rescue of Illowa and the private-support arm of the Rock Island County shelter, QCPaws.
After rescuing 24 dogs and puppies in the first trip, Abbott said, she knew she had to go back.
"We typically don't go onto the property where the animals are found," she said. "There's usually someone in the middle. I told them, 'Let me go back and network with my friends.'
"I came back and said, 'Look: We just saved 24 dogs. There are so many more.' The photos of the property were just heartbreaking. We don't have to see the filthy cages and the conditions, because we see how they come to us.
"We see their broken spirits."
Viaene has made enough rescue runs to southern states to know what to expect when dogs arrive in the Quad-Cities.
"In rural areas like that, there's not even any animal control, so they'll usually just be shot in situations like this," she said.
One of the dogs in particularly bad shape was a female black lab named Twilight, whose ribs poked out from her dirty fur.
But one of her foster parents, Kendra Bright, said Twilight is doing much better now.
"She's gained weight and loves laying on the couch and playing," she said.
"The fact she has the energy to play is pretty amazing," Viaene said.
Abbott said some rural culture leaves little or no regard for non-agricultural animals, and they wind up malnourished, sick and ignored.
"Down there, they euthanize puppies right and left," she said. "They don't have people to come in and take care of them on weekends in the few little shelters they have, so they just put them down."
The crisis was too much for the groups of dog lovers to tolerate.
A few years ago, some of the local dog rescuers had a falling out, but those fractured relationships now have healed, said Viaene, Abbott and Lizz Lane, of Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken.
Lane made one of the trips to rescue the Tennessee dogs, hauling nine home. One of the dogs will have to have an eye removed, and one was exceedingly malnourished, but the group efforts are giving all the dogs a fighting chance.
"We're all focused on helping the dogs," she said of the groups. "This is a way to right some of the wrongs that some humans do to other living animals. It's my way of trying to help our world."
But none of it would be possible without the collection of foster homes that each rescue group must rely upon in order to continue pursuing their mission of making things right for abused and/or forgotten dogs.
"Our rescues pay for food and vetting (veterinary needs) in foster homes until the dogs are old enough and healthy enough for adoption," Viaene said. "We follow through with adoptions, finding them homes.
"To overcome any old disagreements for the good of the dogs is fantastic. This situation just shows how much can be accomplished when we work together."
In addition to needing more people who are willing to foster dogs and puppies in their homes, the rescue groups are always in need of donations to help pay vet bills. Just one case of heartworm costs $600 to treat, for instance.
This latest rescue of a record number of dogs is presenting special challenges, too, Abbott said.
Happy Hounds, having taken in 16 puppies and their mothers, needs puppy pads, bleach, Lysol wipes and old blankets, sheets and towels. Each of the groups, along with foster and adoption application forms and ways to donate, can be found on Facebook at:
- QC Happy Hounds (also qchappyhounds.com)
- New Beginnings Pet Rescue of Quad-Cities
- Ruff Life Dog Rescue
- Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken Rescue
- QCPaws