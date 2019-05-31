Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel's highly defensive open letter to Davenporters last week about flood fighting included deserved praise of Public Works employees.
The city's crew has been fighting floodwater from the trenches for weeks on end. They put in 12-hour shifts, seven days a week — rain or rain.
Spiegel said workers from the streets and sewer departments have gone 68 straight days on overtime; 71 as of Saturday. That's more than two months without a day off.
Some of the work is exhausting, too, like building and rebuilding walls along the street and throwing, fetching and re-throwing hundreds of sandbags. Some of it is monotonous, such as babysitting pumps for days and nights on end.
They must dodge crazed red-wing blackbirds who dive bomb anyone who gets within a half block of their fledglings. There's the occupation by the black fly army and the seemingly endless trail of gawkers who have more curiosity than sense.
We all do our jobs, but few of us are dispatched to such a demanding deployment.
Still, every one of the dozen-or-so people I interviewed after the floodwall breach used nearly the same words in assessing the city's role, "But the workers have been great."
I made an off-hand remark to one worker this week about how the overtime pay must be good, but I inadvertently insulted him.
"Money isn't everything," he said. "I'd rather be home with my family. I miss my family."
I'd love to tell you about him and the other city workers I've spoken with through the flood. We should know of their work and their sacrifice. But Davenport city workers are not permitted a voice — not without the director of public works at their side.
I had a one-hour window of opportunity on Thursday to interview a city worker, accompanied by Public Works Director Nicole Gleason, but I missed it. It's not easy to get an audience these days with Gleason, and city workers aren't allowed to speak alone.
Gleason was off Friday, a city spokesman said, adding, "Public Works has informed me that no one is available today (Friday)."
I asked whether this lack of availability applied to the half-dozen workers I counted downtown Friday, but the spokesman did not respond.
I get it; sort of.
The Davenport School District is the same way, typically barring employees from speaking with the media unless approved by higher-ups. The desire to control the message is strong among some public bodies who evidently regard their work as private.
I made clear I was pursuing a positive story about public workers, not another criticism of the city's refusal to accept responsibility for the devastating failure of their floodwall.
After all, city workers have simply been following orders. They have a critical, front-row perspective to offer, but they also have their own stories to tell. They deserve the spotlight, and the rest of us deserve the enlightenment.
"The men and women of our Public Works Department are part of the fabric of this community," Spiegel wrote in her May 29 letter. "They live here, work here, play here, and even dream here. Their families and friends are impacted by the same natural forces that impact everyone."