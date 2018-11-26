The Moline leaf vacuums didn't get there in time.
In neighborhoods throughout the city, piles of leaves, waiting to be vacuumed by city trucks, now are covered in a foot or more of snow. What a mess.
In my little cul-de-sac, a city pick-up truck with a plow pushed a couple feet of snow toward the curb Monday morning, making a cold, mushy blend of leaf/snow stew.
"This isn't the first time this has happened," said Rodd Schick, the city's municipal services general manager. "We'll have to come back in the spring."
This is not to say the city has given up entirely on its fall efforts that so many of us have come to rely upon. In neighborhoods like mine that are bordered by ravines and have mature oak trees in about half the yards, the late-fall foliage carpets nearly every inch of yard, driveway, street and gutter. We haul tarps of leaves to the ravine and rake piles to the edge of our yards for the mighty city vacuums.
But this year, Schick said, a triple whammy crippled the system.
A couple of early snow events did double damage: They beat leaves off the trees early, and they required the attention of city trucks that typically are used as part of the leaf-collection system. Given that the same trucks used for the vacuums are used for the plows, they had to be re-adapted for snow duty, leaving the vacuums in the city garage.
Then Sunday's early, record-setting snowstorm pushed leaves farther down the priority list.
"We're gonna get back out there as soon as we can," Schick vowed. "It's going to be a mess. It's going to be challenging."
If things go perfectly, a warmup will come, and the snow will melt before we fully enter the deep freeze. If that happens, city crews will equip the tractors they use to mow the parks with "pushers," Schick said. The leaf piles then will be pushed into the street, where they can be vacuumed or manually loaded into trucks.
If a warmup doesn't come, a whole season's worth of snowfall will continue to pile on. City crews will continue to do their best to plow snow without breaching the leafy centers of the existing piles.
"We do our best, when seeing massive leaf piles, not to plow them," Schick said. Of course, we can't expect plow drivers to predict whether a foot-plus of snow has leaves hiding under it.
"Be patient with us," Schick asked. "We'll do everything we can with the leaves when we get the snow taken care of."
As a lifelong Moliner, I know the devoted Public Works crew will do what they can. And, if winter weather persists, we'll be reminded in the spring of what a lovely fall we had by the leaf paste that coats the streets.