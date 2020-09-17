VIEWPOINT: Police chase witness: 'He ran right past me with a knife'

The details still are as fresh as they are unsettling.
Julie Bingham, like many of us, wondered how she would react in a crisis. Now she knows.
Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, everything at her Moline home was normal. She was in the yard with her dog, Raina, getting ready to mow.
Bingham and her husband, Terry, live behind Teske's — just off 16th Street and 25th Avenue.
By 2 p.m. the normal of the day was gone.
"I heard this vehicle screaming down the alley (between her house and Teske's)," she said. "I wondered what idiot would be going that fast. You could hear the dirt and rocks flying."
The vehicle was a red pickup truck, stolen during an assault and robbery at the QC Mart at 2620 Central Ave., Bettendorf, police said. Officers were hot on its tail as it sped away, striking other vehicles and fleeing across the Interstate 74 bridge.
The truck was going too fast to make the turn out of the alley, and it ran up the curb at the former Garfield School, which now is a senior-living complex. Even before it came to a complete stop, Bingham said, the truck's passenger jumped out.
"The guy ran across the street and jumped right over my fence and ran right past me with a knife in his hand," she said. "All I was worried about was the dog — that he would hurt her."
She put Raina in the back door, locked it, grabbed her gun and went out the front door and onto the porch.
"One of the squad cars slammed on its brakes in front of the house, and this female cop jumped out and jumped right over the fence, too," she said. "The guy ran around back, and my neighbor was out on her balcony, screaming to police that he was right there — still right there in my yard."
The intruder then jumped over the fence gate in the back yard with a police officer on his heels. He was taken into custody just a few feet away.
Police seemed to come out of nowhere, and Bingham guessed more than 20 officers were on the scene. They joined arms, carefully covering every inch of her large and beautifully manicured yard, searching for evidence. Three police dogs joined the search as Raina barked out warnings from inside the house.
"Detective (Jon) Leach was in the little pond up to his knees," she said. "He was searching the bottom with his hands."
Another officer toward the back of the property located the knife, which evidently had been tossed against a warehouse along the property line.
"I don't know if I could've shot him, but I probably wouldn't have shot to kill," Bingham said. "If he had come at me with that knife, I could've done it.
"You don't think of these things until later, but he could've grabbed me and put that knife to my throat."
Another witness was in her car on the street. She watched the truck lose control as it came out of the alley, headed toward her.
Karen Ickes, my sister, said she had her eyes on the driver, a young white man. He also tried to flee, but he was no match for the swarm of police.
"Your adrenaline kicks in," she said. "I could feel myself starting to shake as it all happened in front of me. It wasn't until later that I realized, if the truck had made the turn, it would have come straight at me."
Both women said they're still taking in what happened, still considering how things could have gone and how quickly and out-of-nowhere chaos erupted in front of them.
They also remain taken by the conduct of police — how quickly they took command of the crisis, literally throwing themselves toward the suspects, then meticulously searching the scene until they located the evidence.
"I was very impressed with all of them," Bingham said. "I think about how freaked out I was, and those people do this stuff every day."
She is particularly relieved it ended as it did. Though the suspect didn't know it, her gun wasn't loaded.
