This is where black lives and blue lives converge.
In an upstairs office of the Davenport Police Department, the second shift on Friday, Aug. 17 began as it always does — with a briefing on what the NETS unit could expect out of the night. But it's the unexpected that keeps cops in the Neighborhoods Energized To Succeed unit pounding familiar pavement.
"Be safe tonight," unit commander Lt. Kevin Small said to his four officers. "It's Friday night."
The unit is "special," according to Sgt. Andrew Harris, and he should know. He'd already committed four years of his career to the NETS mission when he left the unit, as required, following a promotion. Then, after nearly two years in patrol, he put in his request to go back to NETS three years ago.
My ride-along with the sergeant made instantly obvious what keeps him in the city's most challenging neighborhoods: He is doing what most cops get into law enforcement to do — something that matters.
"Years ago in the Goose Creek neighborhood, you'd use multiple siren sounds when responding to a call, so it sounded like several squads were coming," he said. "Today, the people who live up here run toward our squad instead of away from us. They wave with all five fingers."
Then came the proof.
Most of the areas targeted for community policing under NETS are those with historically high crime rates. They are less-than-affluent neighborhoods with a high number of minorities who are sometimes skeptical of police and have an overall distrust of law enforcement. And that's what Harris and the others in NETS have been chipping away at.
As Harris coasted in his squad along a sidewalk in Goose Creek, an African American man pushing a lawn mower stopped to talk.
"I've been here since '97," the man said. "It used to be bad. I got (Officer Scott) Fuller on my speed dial now."
When Harris came upon a group of children, he parked the squad, grabbed a roll of stickers made to look like police badges and hopped out. The children were sweet, happy to be playing outside on a summer night. They were tickled with their stickers and spoke easily with Harris.
The same thing happened when he walked onto a porch near the Gold Coast neighborhood, responding to a service call from an 83-year-old woman of color named Mary.
"I saw an old blue pickup truck come by here, and the driver was very young; too young," she told Harris. "The truck was going too fast, and it was dumping trash all over the street. I saved some of it.
"I thought, 'I'll call Andrew and let him know.' The reason I called, Honey, is I think that truck may have been stolen."
As Mary and the sergeant chatted, a white man in a luxury sedan slowed to a stop and asked out his window, "Everything OK, Mary?"
She smiled and waved and told Harris how it used to be that everyone knew each other in her neighborhood. She's lived there since 1975, she said, but she no longer enjoys summer evenings on the porch, because she doesn't feel safe outside after dark. And that bothers Harris.
"One of the first things I ask people is, 'Do you feel safe?'" he said. "When people get used to seeing us and realize they can trust us, they feel more safe. And that's what we're here for. We hang out on a good day, and we can get through the bad days together."
About two hours later, we came upon a man who was having a bad day.
Mike had walked to Davenport from Burlington, looking for a bed in a homeless shelter. We found him sleeping on a slab of concrete near 4th and Vine Street. At first, we weren't sure he was alive. But Harris tapped him gently on the arm, and I could see his relief when Mike stirred.
"I called one of the shelters, because they sometimes will reserve a spot or two for law enforcement, but they're all filled up," Harris said, making sure Mike knew where to get a meal in the morning.
We were back atop the bluff when the squad radio told of two people breaking into a home at 3rd and Washington streets. As Harris turned on the lights and sirens, I reached across the flack jacket he'd loaned me to make sure my seatbelt was buckled. And I was glad of it when the car reached the hill at N. Ripley Street. I figured we'd be airborne — like a chase scene set in San Francisco. But Harris slowed just enough to keep all four wheels on the road as we headed into downtown traffic.
I turned on the video camera on my cell phone and laughed when I watched it later and heard myself ask, as we sped toward a red light, "How often do you have driver training?"
Harris was one of five cops to respond to the burglary-in-progress call, but whatever shenanigans may have been going on were over when we arrived. And we got there fast — within two minutes of the call; with three other squads arriving ahead of us.
We talked about topical stuff, like how his body camera works. He told how "the rewards don't outweigh the risks" when it comes to high-speed chases with stolen cars. Hes gave me a copy of NETS' monthly report, which he emails to anyone who asks for it. The 3-page report lists the number of arrests made and citations issued, along with neighborhood meetings and recovered guns and stolen cars. It lists the type and quantity of drugs seized — even names people arrested.
"It's about transparency," Harris said. "When I'm in one of our neighborhoods, and I meet someone new, I ask if they'd like to be on my email list. I send out all the press releases that you guys get in the media, too. Our residents get those at the same time."
Cool. But he puts his money where his mouth is in other ways, too, including serving on the boards at the Friendly House and Hope at the Brick House. He acknowledged he invests many off-the-clock hours in the neighborhoods he serves, too.
For my part, the shift ended around 9:30, shortly after we joined a few other squads at a drug stop at about 51st and Ripley.
As Harris drove me back to my car at the PD downtown, he repeated something he'd said at the beginning of the shift; as if to bring our time together full circle.
"It's a rewarding job, and I hope you saw that tonight," he said. "You see the impact on people's lives."
I did.
I saw the way the children at Hope at the Brick House hung on his words and took his stickers in trade for their trust. When he told one little girl that she would be in class this year with his own daughter, her smile grew wide. As Harris smiled back, I recognized something in the unlikely pair: Progress.