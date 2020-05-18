VIEWPOINT: Popular East Village pocket park sold to businessman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The tiny park at the corner of 11th and Mound streets in the Village of East Davenport has been private property for decades, but it's been used at the public's pleasure.

Known by many as Gildea's Pocket Park, the corner has hosted petting zoos, live nativity scenes, puppet shows and countless visitors, looking for a seat in the shade.

In its next life, the pocket park is likely to become a beer garden for the adjacent 11th Street Precinct.

The property, valued at $65,570 in county records, was sold earlier this month to Village businessman John Wisor for $20,000. By Friday, he was removing trees.

A neighboring businessman said he would have gladly paid twice the price, and that's one reason the seller said he is having regrets.

In the mid-1970s, the little parcel was purchased by Dr. Paul Cunnick as an anniversary gift for his wife, Dr. Dorothy Gildea. It reminded the Davenport couple of pocket parks they saw during their European travels. He died in 2009, and she continued to plant flowers and care for it as long as her health allowed.

Gildea passed away in March 2018 and two years later, Wisor got his long-time wish to take it over.