VIEWPOINT: QC Chamber: Open Illinois today, too

If the Quad-Cities Chamber and a relative handful of businesses had their way, all Quad-City restaurants would be opening for business Friday, not just those in Iowa.
Though Chamber president Paul Rumler denies asking Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker for special border-state dispensation, that's what it was.
In the letter to Pritzker and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this month, the Chamber wrote: "While located in two states, the Quad-Cities is one regional economy. We ask for your assistance and partnership to provide a consistent strategy to reopen our economy at the same time."
The Chamber was asking to open "our economy," not Illinois' economy.
Even so, Rumler wrote in an email Thursday: "We’re not seeking an exemption, rather we requested they work together on their state guidelines so it eliminates disparity in bi-state regions like the Quad Cities.
"We don’t think it’s in the Quad-Cities’ best interests to have a policy that allows a business one mile away in the Iowa Quad-Cities open while the same business in the Illinois Quad-Cities has to stay closed.
"This could further erode the region’s economic balance that we desire."
Again, the emphasis is on our region, not one state's ability to compete with the neighboring state.
Picking a nit? Maybe. But an unopened restaurant in Moline suffers no greater losses than one in the middle of the state.
And these reopening policies are supposed to be about what's safe, not about restaurant or hair-salon equality.
Rumler acknowledges safety remains a concern, even among the small number of businesses in the region that responded to the Chamber's recent poll on reopening readiness.
About 30,000 businesses operate in the Chamber's region. Of the 1,500 included in the readiness poll, fewer than 300 responded, representing less than 1 percent of total businesses and about 18 percent of those solicited.
Rumler said the respondents are "a credible representation to support our recommendations."
Maybe. But you have to consider not only their desire to reopen but their ability to do so safely.
According to the Chamber's letter to the governors, "As businesses look to reopen, we are hearing challenges securing necessary PPE, including disinfectant, gloves and masks."
The Chamber reported that 86 percent of its 284 poll respondents have a plan in place to reopen, and 88 percent of them include new safety measures.
That's great. Safety plans will go a long way in building confidence among customers. But how good is a safety plan when there's a shortage of safety equipment?
"Businesses need to secure PPE (mostly non-medical, like hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray/wipes, gloves, etc), and we hear that it is sometimes difficult to acquire sufficient quantities," Rumler wrote Wednesday. "There are local suppliers, and we want to make sure there is enough for all businesses to open when they can."
Surely these difficult-to-acquire supplies weren't expected to materialize between Wednesday and Friday?
"Businesses are finding supplies and equipment, however, it is often in limited supply and difficult to obtain," Rumler continued. "Simply put, extra assistance identifying supplies would be helpful. In our letter we asked for Illinois and Iowa’s assistance and partnership to provide a consistent strategy to reopen our economy at the same time.
"Businesses are telling us they are prepared and most want to reopen. Our goal by requesting additional supplies is to help as many businesses as possible be ready to open."
But neither governor responded to the Chamber's letter.
No one, NO ONE, wants the economy to take more hits or for businesses to continue to suffer. No one can dispute the financial devastation, though plenty are willing to argue the economy trumps public safety.
Some think Reynolds is taking a public-health gamble by reopening the state, despite warnings from health experts that it's too early. If it proves to be a mistake, and we see an increase in COVID-19 cases as a result, our curve-flattening progress will be for naught.
If Reynolds' decision is sound, and we don't see an uptick in the next couple weeks, it would offer promise in the safety of following suit.
In the immediate Quad-Cities, though, we have reason to wait. Rock Island County has twice as many COVID cases as Scott County. While Rumler points out the disparity is partly attributable to the outbreak at the Tyson Meats plant in Joslin, this fact does not diminish the comparably high infection rate.
Small businesses need help, and they're getting some. It's clearly not enough. Even when restaurants reopen, they'll be required to reduce dining capacities by half, and that's going to hurt.
Imagine the damage, though, if the sacrifices we've made by sheltering in place are lost to premature reopenings. Not only will workers have to reapply for unemployment and endure another long wait for benefits to materialize, but the resulting reluctance by the public to take the next risk will surely increase.
It's possible another two weeks of waiting will be a breaking point for some businesses. It's also possible reopening too soon will be a breaking point for some lives.
With Iowa throwing the dice, maybe the position of watching their results is, in fact, an advantage for Illinois.
