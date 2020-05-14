VIEWPOINT: QC Chamber: Open Illinois today, too

"Businesses need to secure PPE (mostly non-medical, like hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray/wipes, gloves, etc), and we hear that it is sometimes difficult to acquire sufficient quantities," Rumler wrote Wednesday. "There are local suppliers, and we want to make sure there is enough for all businesses to open when they can."

Surely these difficult-to-acquire supplies weren't expected to materialize between Wednesday and Friday?

"Businesses are finding supplies and equipment, however, it is often in limited supply and difficult to obtain," Rumler continued. "Simply put, extra assistance identifying supplies would be helpful. In our letter we asked for Illinois and Iowa’s assistance and partnership to provide a consistent strategy to reopen our economy at the same time.

"Businesses are telling us they are prepared and most want to reopen. Our goal by requesting additional supplies is to help as many businesses as possible be ready to open."

But neither governor responded to the Chamber's letter.

No one, NO ONE, wants the economy to take more hits or for businesses to continue to suffer. No one can dispute the financial devastation, though plenty are willing to argue the economy trumps public safety.