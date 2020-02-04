VIEWPOINT: Quad-City contractor confirms 'mistake' in failure to pull permits

You come to expect excuses.
That's what was unexpected about the phone call from contractor Jim Russell.
"We did some work we didn't pull permits on," the president of Davenport-based Russell Construction said. "We screwed up."
The Times' Alma Gaul had a story and photos in December, featuring a home owned by Jim and Michelle Solis Russell. It's a high-profile property, partly because of its size and stature and partly because of its location.
Built on the bluff above River Drive in Davenport, the home is one in a trio of large, stately homes built early in the last century. The Russells bought two of the three homes within the past two years, along with a carriage house. Their two homes and one other occupy the whole block, beginning at McClellan Boulevard and River Drive, rambling across the bluff to Forest Road.
The story had lots of lovely photos, showing the interior and exterior of the Russells' gorgeous home at 20 Forest Road. Especially beautiful were the restored kitchen and grand master bathroom.
Nosy as a cat, I turned to county property records to see how much money a person needs to buy such Quad-City real estate. But it wasn't the sale prices that caught my eye.
Records showed only one building permit was pulled for the home occupied by one of the Quad-Cities' biggest commercial contractors. How could Russell have failed to follow the rules for his own home?
And I wasn't the only one who noticed. When an anonymous caller began a conversation with, "You know that mansion Jim Russell bought?" I knew what he was talking about. He evidently called the city, too.
"On the Russell property, we got the same complaint you received," said Rich Oswald, Davenport's neighborhood services director. "We went out, and they spoke with Jim."
Russell instantly acknowledged the error, apologized for it and made it right.
"Most of what we did was cosmetic," he said. "On the other hand, we did some bathroom and kitchen work that should have been permitted.
"I'll take responsibility for that. We're rectifying the situation. There's no good excuse."
OK. But how does a successful contractor fail to consider his obligation to pull permits?
"I don't have anything personally to do with that," Russell said. "I have 28 project managers to do those. I wouldn't know how to pull a permit if I tried.
"We need to pay the appropriate penalty."
And what is the penalty for failing to follow the rules?
"It's a doubled permit fee," Oswald said.
For instance, if $15,000 worth of plumbing work was done at the Russells', the permit would cost $155, and the penalty would make it $310.
This news is hardly incentive for people to comply with city code.
Say you put $50,000 into an addition on your home. When you pull a permit, the information is forwarded to the assessor in your jurisdiction, who takes that additional $50,000 into account when putting a taxable value on your home. And the resulting tax bill is paid year after year, not just once.
"Most people pull their permits," Oswald said. "Usually they're pretty good about it; sometimes they didn't know about it or forgot.
"There are some bad actors, but most people comply."
And some people comply, but they vanish on the follow up.
To be fair to the Russells, I looked into property records for a neighboring home that I knew has been under construction for many years. The Russells bought the house next door to theirs at 2629 Wood Lane, and they're rehabbing it also. Next to that stucco giant is the sprawling manor at the corner of River Drive and McClellan Boulevard.
Purchased for $1.5 million in 2003 by chiropractic-college heiress Vickie Palmer, the house has been unoccupied ever since. Between 2004 and 2013, about $1 million in permits were pulled for Palmer's house at 45 McClellan, records show.
Why, then, I asked, would the city's assessment be just $1.1 million?
"We only have a partial value on this property," said Nick Van Camp, Davenport assessor. "Our appraisers were out there, and we try to get into the property.
"We just left a green card (seeking response) in December, but there was no response. The last time we were able to get in was 2005, and we are trying to obtain entry."
The city's inability to make contact with a community leader likely has resulted in untold losses in property tax revenue. After all, I am told someone who recently was interested in buying the Palmer house was told it would cost $6 million.
"After this conversation, we'll go out there and visit this property," Van Camp said. "What we'll do is we'll actually send them a letter ... if they don't respond.
"If we have to raise the value to get their attention, we can do that."
It would seem there's more that needs to be paid here than attention.