One of the nicest pieces of furniture to come out of the old Rock Island County courthouse is sitting on a dirt floor in a dairy barn at the county fairgrounds.
Someone thought enough of the old oak desk to put down sheets of plastic, which appear to be the most thoughtful thing to happen to it in decades. While the front of the piece is lovely, someone cut holes in the bottom to accommodate electrical cords, and the top and backside are trashed.
County Administrator Jim Snider is working this week on finding an auctioneer to sell the collection of office and courtroom furniture. He has tentatively found somebody who's available next month, and the folks at the fairgrounds wish him luck, because they need their barns back.
In an April 5 column, I wrote about the disappointing decision by county officials to walk away from the architectural salvage inside the 120-some-year-old courthouse. A demolition crew was on the grounds and ready to tear it down last month when preservationists won a temporary stay of execution. A final decision is pending.
The building contains tons, literally, of marble, decorative wrought iron and cast iron, wood trim, brass, light fixtures and many more goodies. And it's all being discarded — left to the demo contractor's discretion as to what may be spared and what goes to the landfill. The project manager for the new courthouse had a laundry list of lame reasons for failing to spare the irreplaceable items I named: The marble would break upon removal; The iron is no good; The window trim is "too specific" in size.
When we were told the furniture, at least, was spared, I asked to see it and arrangements were made. Photographer Meg McLaughlin and I were permitted access Wednesday morning to two barns that contain the county's loot.
While the inventory was disappointing, the upshot is that it is likely to fetch enough at auction to cover the cost of moving it across town.
Snider said the moving costs "were definitely over $1,000," and the money came from the county's general fund. Auction proceeds will go back to the general fund, he said.
The original brass door knobs with the Rock Island County monogram, which the sheriff had removed, will probably not be offered for sale, Snider said. They instead will be turned over to "local historical entities" with remaining uses "undetermined."
Among the pieces that will become available to the public are a number of heavy oak chairs with slats in the back that give them a prairie-style look. I saw at least one wooden small-drawer filing cabinet that is sure to attract bidders. A couple of other smaller desks looked fairly promising, but their condition was poor from having spent their lives in public spaces.
I first wondered why the county would go to the expense of hauling so many used metal filing cabinets across town when demand for such things has sunk so low, but a quick Google search indicates the two- and-four-drawer units could fetch a few bucks, especially if bidders are feeling sentimental. Drawer labels, such as "felony cases," could stir interest.
But I also noticed what wasn't in the barns.
We spotted small sections of bench — or pews — but no long sections of courtroom galley seating that I remember from spine-numbing days of trial coverage. I didn't see any of the nice old judges' chairs or witness chairs with leather seats. I saw none of the display cases I see in old photos, and no decent bookshelves or artwork of any kind.
It was hard to believe the contents of that giant old courthouse fit in the space of, basically, a three-car garage.
Snider said some of the office-related items were sold "for a few hundred dollars" to a local used furniture store. Others were snagged by county workers who took them along during the move to the new building.
However, regarding the pews/benches, witness and jury boxes and stand-up podiums, specifically, he said, those were left behind, "due to their attachment to the floors."
Good to know there was an attachment somewhere.