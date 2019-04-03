This is not about the demolition dispute surrounding the Rock Island County courthouse.
It is about the taxpayer money that would appear to be left on the table.
When we took pictures recently of the final items being removed from the courthouse — the founders' tablets — I was jarred by the things I saw in the background.
I dashed across the bridge two weeks ago to try to catch up with the demo contractor, and I got lucky. A trio from the team was just leaving, and they told me about the stay of execution that had been granted the courthouse that day, pending another judge's ruling on the latest protests.
The guys were trying to leave, so I followed them down the sidewalk, asking about the architectural goodies I saw in our photos.
That old building is full of marble, so I asked whether they intended to save it. I was told the marble is glued to the walls, and it would break during removal.
What about all the decorative wrought and cast iron? Nope. It's no good, I was told.
But they'll surely remove all that hardwood trim around the many windows, right? Wrong again. The building's window size is "too specific," I was told.
I'm no expert on architectural salvage, but I know the smell of baloney. People who are interested in wood that's salvaged from historic buildings don't expect to find pieces that are a perfect match to their windows. In fact, window trim often is repurposed as something else.
Besides the tonnage of marble and ornamental iron throughout the courthouse, the building contains old doors, wood and brass railings, chair rail and other wood trim in the courtrooms, along with light fixtures throughout.
County officials collected most of the furniture, which they've put in storage, pending an auction. And Sheriff Gerry Bustos wisely had the original brass doorknobs bearing the county's monogram removed, "so they would not come up missing." Those are in storage, too.
I'm not the only person interested in what's being left behind.
A producer from the cable TV show 'Salvage Dawgs' reached out to one of our editors in August after reading one of our courthouse stories.
"I'm a producer for the DIY Network show, 'Salvage Dawgs,' which follows Roanoke-based business Black Dog Salvage as they save architectural pieces from historic buildings slated for demolition," Mary Jo Williams wrote in her email. "I understand the bidding on the site will begin in September but am hoping to reach the contact beforehand to see if featuring the courthouse on our show would be a possibility."
Unfortunately, Williams no longer is with the show, so I don't know whether she ever got through to anyone here. No one from the county, including the administrator and the county board chairman at the time, knew anything about it when I asked. A couple of people said they had a dim recollection of a TV show's possible interest, but they couldn't put their fingers on the details.
Preservationists no doubt will raise an eyebrow over it. They probably should.
As we recently reported, the antiques market is basically dead. The "brown is down" trend is the result of young people being on the move and preferring a more disposable approach to decorating. But the salvage market is hot, which is why TV shows like 'Salvage Dawgs' get big ratings.
So, why would the county board elect to walk away? Why hand over the salvage discretion to the demo contractor?
Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk did not respond to my requests for explanation. But Brent Ganahl, chairman of the Public Building Commission, confirmed the county gave up its right to decide what becomes of the architectural salvage in the courthouse.
"Typically, with a demolition contract, if you have something you want to keep, you take it before they arrive on-site," he said. "Everything belongs to the county, and it was up to the county board to decide what stays and what goes."
How unfortunate the board saw no value in learning the value of so much of the taxpayers' stuff.
"When our group did salvage at Illinois Oil Company, we removed marble slabs, doors, trim, hardware, lights, and a 3,000-pound safe, among other items," Davenport-based preservationist Marion Meginnis wrote in an email. "The term used now is deconstruction.
"Other cities require that houses be deconstructed, rather than flat-out demoed. And a final note ... all the things that jarred you ... did so because they were quality materials that we can't even afford to build with any longer."
So what? Off to the landfill, Boys!
032119-mda-nws-tablets-007a.JPG
Matt Lair and Rob McKay, of Valley Construction, carefully remove a section of the founders' memorial from inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday in Rock Island. The tablets were being salvaged in preparation for demolition of the courthouse and placed in special storage.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
032119-mda-nws-tablets-010a.JPG
Matt Lair and Rob McKay, of Valley Construction, carefully lower a tablet from the founders' memorial down the Rock Island County Courthouse staircase Thursday in Rock Island. The 12 sections of the memorial were being salvaged in preparation of demolition of the courthouse and placed in special storage. Each tablet weighs 500 pounds.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
032119-mda-nws-tablets-005a.JPG
A section of the historic Rock Island County courthouse's marble founders' memorial waits to be moved into storage Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Rock Island. The 12 tablets which make up the memorial were being salvaged in preparation of demolition of the courthouse and placed in special storage.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
032119-mda-nws-tablets-008a.JPG
This photo shows some of the architectural pieces that are not being saved by the Rock Island County Board, including vast sections of marble, wrought iron, cast iron, wood trim and brass.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
032119-mda-nws-tablets-013a.JPG
Matt Lair and Rob McKay, of Valley Construction, carefully lower a section of the marble founder's memorial into the back of a truck after removing it from the inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
032119-mda-nws-tablets-012a.JPG
Matt Lair and Rob McKay, of Valley Construction, carefully lower a section of the marble founder's memorial into the back of a truck after removing it from the inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
032119-mda-nws-tablets-003a.JPG
Sections of the marble Rock Island County founders' memorial, from inside the old county courthouse, lay in a truck-bed before being moved into special storage Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
