VIEWPOINT: 'She attacked him first': Two Quad-Cities women murdered and blamed

Children will defend their fathers, sure.
But in the murder of their mother?
In the days following the death of Tiffany Klemme, 39, of Davenport, members of her family said they knew how she died.
Her daughter and her brother-in-law insisted she somehow choked on her own vomit. They were incorrect.
Results of an autopsy released this week indicate Klemme was murdered. Hours before her body was discovered in the home she shared with her husband on Oak Street, she was beaten.
She died as a result of blows to the head, according to an autopsy.
Davenport police knew Klemme had been beaten, because they were there. They responded the night of July 26 to a domestic disturbance and found Klemme bleeding on the floor.
Her husband, Casey Klemme, was hauled off to jail on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. A felony charge came a couple days later, because Casey Klemme had firearms in the house, which were not permitted of a man previously convicted of domestic abuse.
On that Friday night in July, police took Casey Klemme to jail and left a battered Tiffany at the house. She refused medical treatment and would not permit police to photograph her injuries.
The next morning, police were called back to Oak Street, where Tiffany was found dead.
Her father and stepmother said they instantly knew what happened, even though it took law enforcement nearly five months to prove it.
"It's black and white; there is no gray," her stepmother, Darlene Barksdale, said in October. "He beat her, she died."
Barksdale expressed her certainty to others in the family, and some called her profane names.
Tiffany had been badly beaten when she visited her parents in Oklahoma last Christmas, Barksdale said, describing 90-pound Tiffany: "Her tooth was missing. Her face was beaten up. She had bruises all over her body. She drove down here — beat half to death. I don't know how she drove."
Another family member responded to the incident on Facebook: "I saw how bad it was, and you know what else I remember, though? I remember her telling me that she would always attack him first."
Surely this kind of victim-blaming was an anomaly, right?
Sadly, no.
Before Jordan Burroughs' body was found in an unplugged freezer in her boyfriend's Moline garage, one of her friends sounded an alarm. She didn't know it at the time, but Burroughs' boyfriend, Kyle Dykeman, already had stabbed Jordan to death.
He was using her cell phone to send text messages to family and friends, pretending to be a still-alive Burroughs.
Kara Schrader smelled a rat. When a family member declared that Burroughs wasn't missing and had merely taken off, Schrader said otherwise: "Kyle is a liar. He beats her."
The photos she forwarded of bruises on Burroughs' neck, face, arms, legs, shoulder and hands suggest Schrader was correct. She shared the photos with a family member close to Burroughs, and she got this reply: "Boy, she's telling you a story, isn't she? Every time he's put his hands on her, she's hit him first.
"It's not right for him to put his hands on her, but he's defending his (sic) self."
Neither woman knew at the time that Dykeman had put his hands on Burroughs one final, fatal time. Before he could be charged with murdering his girlfriend, he hanged himself in a Davenport hotel.
In both the Klemme and Burroughs murders, people close to the women knew they were being beaten. Some seemed to suggest they had it coming, because they provoked their abusers.
As is frequently the case in deadly domestic assaults, some people will ask why the women stayed in the abusive relationships. Why didn't they just leave?
Maybe it's time to turn the tables. If the women were instigating violent encounters, why didn't the men leave?
Even those who presumably cared about the dead women have managed to twist their murders in such a way as to portray their killers as the victims.
Worse, these family members' reactions aren't new, and they aren't particularly unusual. Still, they are profoundly wrong.
