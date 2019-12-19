VIEWPOINT: 'She attacked him first': Two Quad-Cities women murdered and blamed

Before Jordan Burroughs' body was found in an unplugged freezer in her boyfriend's Moline garage, one of her friends sounded an alarm. She didn't know it at the time, but Burroughs' boyfriend, Kyle Dykeman, already had stabbed Jordan to death.

He was using her cell phone to send text messages to family and friends, pretending to be a still-alive Burroughs.

Kara Schrader smelled a rat. When a family member declared that Burroughs wasn't missing and had merely taken off, Schrader said otherwise: "Kyle is a liar. He beats her."

The photos she forwarded of bruises on Burroughs' neck, face, arms, legs, shoulder and hands suggest Schrader was correct. She shared the photos with a family member close to Burroughs, and she got this reply: "Boy, she's telling you a story, isn't she? Every time he's put his hands on her, she's hit him first.

"It's not right for him to put his hands on her, but he's defending his (sic) self."

Neither woman knew at the time that Dykeman had put his hands on Burroughs one final, fatal time. Before he could be charged with murdering his girlfriend, he hanged himself in a Davenport hotel.