Those bothered by increased traffic noise along the Interstate 74 corridor in Bettendorf have an option: Move to an apartment.
Along with the new I-74 bridge, upgrades to the corridor include the widening of the interstate on both sides of the Mississippi River. South of Avenue of the Cities in Moline to Middle Road in Bettendorf, the interstate is becoming (or has become) three lanes in each direction.
When the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation did their environmental assessments for the bridge project, they studied noise throughout the corridor. In Iowa, the DOT gathered existing noise levels and compared them with forecast noise levels.
"... there were multiple receivers used to study existing peak-hour traffic noise levels and forecast changes to those levels," said Charles J. Bernhard, transportation engineer in the Iowa DOT's office of location and environment. "A 'receiver' is an outdoor area of frequent human use that is analyzed for noise impacts due to the project."
If the state's criteria was met, a noise barrier would be constructed. One of two things had to happen first: The noise level had to exceed 66 decibels or it had to increase by 10 decibels.
"Once the noise impact is determined, we consider whether it's practical (to build a barrier)," said Sam Shea, transportation planner for the Iowa DOT.
More criteria had to be met: Abatement had to achieve a noise reduction of at least five decibels. A noise barrier had to be buildable, of course, but it also had to be economically reasonable.
For several households along the intestate in Bettendorf, the news was bad. The roadway reconfiguration and the removal of trees alongside it had increased interstate noise at their homes, they said. But their neighborhoods aren't big enough to merit a noise wall.
"Noise abatement in the form of noise barriers was analyzed for your area," Bernhard wrote to homeowners along the interstate. "It was determined at the time the study was completed that noise abatement did not meet the cost reasonableness criteria ..."
So the homeowners aren't getting noise barriers. However, two are being built — one on each side of the interstate at the Lincoln Road overpass.
The reason the barriers are going up at Lincoln Road but not along the neighborhoods just south of it is simple: apartment buildings. The apartments on either side of I-74 at Lincoln Road are more densely populated than the neighborhoods of single-family homes.
"My husband, who is very hard of hearing, complains about the noise," said Janet Brandt, who lives along the interstate. "When we moved in, he didn't hear it at all."
Carol and Phillip Gehrmann bought their home on Highland Park Drive in 1993.
"The interstate isn't any closer, but they used the ramp as a third lane, and you hear the acceleration of cars going uphill," Phillip Gehrmann said. "It's a hell of a lot louder, and that's partly because they removed quite a few trees in the (state's) right-of-way."
To my surprise and the Gehrmanns' irritation, Shea (the DOT planner) said foliage wasn't a factor.
"Our studies have actually found trees do not reduce noise," he said. "It's more about how it feels — the privacy."
I respectfully disagree.
I've lived for nearly 15 years in a Moline neighborhood just south of Avenue of the Cities that's separated from Interstate 74 by a narrow ravine of trees; just like the neighborhoods in Bettendorf.
The arrival of spring is always a treat, because the leaves fill out on the trees along the interstate, reducing the traffic noise. I would have sworn to it before Shea made me doubt myself, but I'm not alone.
"I would agree wholeheartedly that the spring and summer are a reprieve from the unsightliness (of the interstate), but also the noise," assured Tom Kellenberger, another homeowner who was disappointed by the state DOT's decision.
Kellenberger didn't know about the details of the decision, because he never received the state's letter of explanation. A copy was sent to me, and it contained Kellenberger's address, email and phone number. But he never got it.
Ditto for the Gehrmanns and the Brandts — no letter from the DOT.
Maybe there was a misunderstanding. The neighbors wanted quiet, and the state gave them crickets.