Lieutenant Dave Tertipies is in charge of first-shift patrol for the Moline Police Department. He hosted an early morning tour Tuesday of the construction zone related to Interstate 74 construction, and it was clear why he is impressed with the way traffic has been handled.
During several trips across the Interstate 74 bridge during the morning commute Tuesday, traffic flowed smoothly. Moline police say they've been impressed with the routing of detours, though a train on the downtown tracks can cause serious backups.
Lieutenant Dave Tertipies is in charge of first-shift patrol for the Moline Police Department. He hosted an early morning tour Tuesday of the construction zone related to Interstate 74 construction, and it was clear why he is impressed with the way traffic has been handled.
During several trips across the Interstate 74 bridge during the morning commute Tuesday, traffic flowed smoothly. Moline police say they've been impressed with the routing of detours, though a train on the downtown tracks can cause serious backups.
We chose Tuesday morning, figuring it would be the worst.
The full effects of the Interstate 74 detours would be realized with the closure of one lane on the bridge, which began Tuesday. I predicted heavy congestion, blocked intersections and long lines of frustrated drivers.
I was wrong.
Moline police Lt. David Tertipes made several loops through the construction zone — back and forth across the river, beginning shortly before 7 a.m.
Our longest commute from downtown Moline to downtown Bettendorf was just under 10 minutes. While this is great news for those of us who must cross the Mississippi River every day, we were spared at couple of high-impact factors.
First, we didn't encounter a train. When in use, the tracks that run along 4th Avenue place trains directly in the path of Iowa-bound bridge traffic. In one pass through the downtown, Tertipes and I encountered a young officer outside the police station who's been working overtime to patrol bridge-bound traffic.
He said he encountered a couple of bad backups last week in which vehicles waiting to get onto the only available ramp at River Drive were backed up all the way to 12th Avenue. Some of the congestion, he said, nearly reached Avenue of the Cities.
But we encountered nothing like that.
The way in which they closed one lane on the bridge seemed to help. Two open lanes on the ramp continue onto the bridge, and the merge point doesn't occur until about two-thirds of the way across. It's smart to leave two lanes open on most of the bridge, because it creates more space for stopped and slow-moving traffic.
The exit at Grant Street doesn't have much road between the bridge and the Grant Street intersection, so the extra space on the bridge spares some of the backup onto River Drive and beyond. It also helps that speed on the bridge has been reduced from 50 mph (which many regarded a mere suggestion) to 35 mph. This is likely to cut down on the frequency and severity of bridge crashes.
In fact, police have been planning to deal with crashes on the bridge by moving the involved vehicles instantly off the span. They designated crash staging areas in both downtowns, because there's so little room to spare on the busy bridge.
"We get an ambulance, tow truck and a couple of squads, and we're really taking up space up there," Tertipes said.
The lieutenant was generous with his praise for DOT planners and Illinois-side contractor, Chicago-based Walsh Construction. But police and city planners have been preparing for months, too, and it shows.
We took a long run at the bridge by taking the interstate south to the airport entrance, then heading back to the detours. We saw two Illinois State Police troopers, including one who was making a traffic stop. We also encountered several Moline police in the 74 corridor and spotted two Bettendorf Police officers on duty along Grant Street.
"The state police presence steps things up a notch," Tertipes said. "These Bettendorf officers are monitoring commute traffic, too, and all of this presence gives the community the peace of mind in knowing we care about this.
"Here it is 8 o'clock in the morning, which should be one of the busiest times of day. This is where we were expecting backups and congestion. One thing that I think is really helping is the lights at the intersections have been timed to empty cars out."
Unfortunately, we can't expect the long construction season that lies before us to go as smoothly as it did during Tuesday morning's commute. We didn't encounter a train, and Moline schools are on spring break, so we didn't have people running across town to deliver kids.
One other factor and one big summer event at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline could throw a wrench in the works.
"With low speeds and gridlock, people tend to get on their phones," Tertipes said. "That's never good in traffic.
"The other thing is the Paul McCartney concert (June 11). It's on a Tuesday night, and people will be going downtown for dinner and the show, and we're going to have a lot of traffic. We expect big congestion."
But relief could be coming.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said Tuesday that a reconfiguration of 19th Street is being considered for the area around the 4th Avenue railroad tracks. Remember: 19th Street is the one that runs parallel to the interstate, beginning at Avenue of the Cities. To get downtown and onto the River Drive ramp, 19th Street is basically a straight shot — unless there's a train.
"It's currently two lanes in each direction, but we would make two of the lanes headed toward River Drive through lanes, and we'd convert one of the southbound lanes on 19th Street to a turn lane (onto the westbound one-way)," she said. "We're working on making sure the buses can make the swing at that turn.
"We're definitely figuring out how to make it work."
Nursing professionals make an impact on our lives, our loved ones and our community every day. Now is the chance to honor exceptional professionals who have inspired with their comfort, skill and dedication.