VIEWPOINT: The Mississippi River is high, so why not raise the rollers?

The Mississippi River is high. Again.
Already we're being warned of an "enhanced risk" of spring flooding. As a result, several readers have written to ask why the rollers at Lock & Dam 15 in Davenport/Rock Island aren't being raised to give the excess water a path out of town.
One reader accused the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of maintaining extra-high river levels for financial reasons. The Mississippi River is being held back to an artificially high level, the reader said, because officials at the Corps don't want to blow their budget on dredging the silted-in areas of our pool.
"Their claim about not being able to control flooding is accurate, but they've been making the flooding much worse by holding excessive water back during winter months," he wrote.
While it's true that the Corps must, by Congressional order, maintain a channel depth of 9 feet, the agency is not creating flooding. And the Corps does raise the rollers when water reaches a certain depth.
The skeptics' point of view makes a certain amount of sense, though.
"At some point, they do lift the gates, and it's a free-flowing river," said Jessica Brooks, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service, Quad-Cities. "In fact, in this year's flood, the gates were up longer than ever.
"But the gates aren't holding that much water back — not enough to impact flooding. People think that sounds intuitive, but it's not."
Tom Heinold, chief of operations at the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, had the patience to explain and explain again why keeping water artificially high does not impact river levels when floodwaters arrive.
A starting point is understanding the impossibility of the dam holding back enough water to contribute to flooding in a meaningful way. Simply put, the dam isn't high enough. Floodwaters, at a certain level, just flow right over the top.
So, I asked, isn't it like a water glass? If you pour a pitcher of water into a glass that's already full, won't you have more spillage (flooding) than you'd have if you first emptied the glass?
"Where the river is concerned, you're pouring a gallon jug into a thimble," Heinold said. "The Mississippi River bluffs here are 80, 90 feet high.
"To store a significant amount of water, you'd have to have a dam from Palmer College (in Davenport) to Augustana College (in Rock Island)."

There's simply not enough storage space in the river valley to accommodate floodwater. It has to keep moving.
The lock and dam system was built to tame the rapids and maintain a depth sufficient to keep boats and barges in business. It was not built as a reservoir, and it serves no purpose in fighting floods.
Look at it this way: If the Corps raised the roller gates today and left them open until July, the water in our pool would flow faster. However, the same amount of floodwater would come downstream.
There's not a dam thing to be done about that.
