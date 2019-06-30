Out of town when it happened, I heard the next day, July 4, about the accident on the lawn of the Rock Island County courthouse.
It was easy to picture it — what would have started out as an idyllic little summer scene. People would have been chatting happily in folding chairs while children played on blankets on the grass or chased each other around the statues.
I could almost hear the crowd; that instantaneous reaction to the burst of fireworks overhead.
Nowhere in this scenario does a deadly tree limb fall from the sky. Except that it did.
Said to be 8 feet in diameter, 45 feet long and 100 years old, the red oak took two lives that night: Daniel Mendoza Ortiz, 61, of Rock Island, and Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline. It injured several others, including a pregnant woman.
As details of the accident emerged at our family holiday party the next day, I wondered out loud whether the concussion from the fireworks could have caused the branch to fall. Of course, no one could say.
A year later, no one can say.
All we've learned in the past year is the tree showed signs of decay. It was taken down, along with at least one other tree on the courthouse grounds.
Family members of Ortiz and Anderson have filed a lawsuit against the county, a local tree service and others.
Many of those who were on the lawn that night never will forget it. Several said they heard the branch breaking. Some managed to run out of its way.
Shoulder-to-shoulder, strangers did their best to try to pull the giant branch off the victims. As is so often the case, a medic happened to be nearby. He jumped in to help, too.
While family members of the fallen talked early on about creating a memorial on the courthouse lawn, it didn't quite materialize. A few fake flowers and homemade crosses were poked into the dirt near the sidewalk, but no one took care of them. They probably planned to tend to the little memorial, but it became inaccessible.
With the fight over courthouse demolition ongoing, a fence surrounds the property.
As the months went by, the only information about the safety of the remaining trees on the courthouse lawn was misinformation. An overzealous demolition contractor proclaimed that nearly all the trees would have to go. An arborist told Sheriff Gerry Bustos, who is responsible for the courthouse and its grounds, that a half-dozen trees were "dead," the contractor said.
So, somebody spray painted big, red X marks on several trees as direction for the chain saws. But the sheriff said he hadn't talked to a tree expert since the days after the accident, and only one was declared a danger.
Even the two blooming magnolia trees in front of the east-facing courthouse steps were branded with a red X. But the sheriff intervened, and the magnolias still are standing.
If a memorial ever is to be placed on the courthouse lawn to mark the sadly surreal night that Ortiz and Anderson perished there, the good intentions must first survive two lingering lawsuits. The courthouse demolition matter must first be resolved, and it's unlikely the families and county officials will work together until their lawsuit is sorted out.
In the year since, the site has been anything but a place to pay respects. It has been a battleground in many ways.
Regardless whether the old building is torn to the ground or permitted somehow to stand for another 100 years, the two men who died there deserve to be lovingly remembered.
A memorial to them would be monumental, indeed.