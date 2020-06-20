VIEWPOINT: Three months of COVID-19 and we're a home divided

At this time three months ago, the droplets hit the fan.
The word "coronavirus" was so new, some thought it referred to a brand of beer.
Ignorance was briefly blissful.
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on March 13. A week later, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a shelter-in-place order.
While Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds did not order Iowans to stay home, she issued a collection of restrictions that were similar to other states' shelter orders.
Three months later, the difference in the two states' response to the virus is even more distinct. Just look at shoppers in a grocery store in Moline and one in Bettendorf. While many Illinoisans continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, most in Iowa behave as if the virus doesn't exist.
Some are cautious, some cavalier, even though everyone's sick of it. The Quad-Cities may one day make a fine social experiment.
Maybe someone will look into a microscope one day and tell us why our bi-state home dealt with it the way it did. Do the infections at the meat-packing plant in Joslin alone account for the county-to-county disparity in infections, for instance? Or, is the fact the smaller Rock Island County has twice as many cases as Scott County attributable to more testing in Illinois?
What is it in our cultural DNA that makes some of us scoff in disbelief at the existence of a public threat while our neighbors right next door are masking up and standing on the X marks in the convenience store?
It would seem we all braced for the worst, and some became skeptical when we didn't get it. But why would the reactionary divide seem to follow the geography of a river?
It didn't help that confusion reigned from the get-go: Would masks be a help or a hindrance? Are young people immune or just asymptomatic? Should some comorbidities be counted as cause of death, rather than COVID?
In late March, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said, based on information and estimates from public-health experts, he wouldn't be surprised to have 10 virus deaths a day. Some later blamed Gustafson for creating "panic," ignoring the fact he was responding to the information that was available at the time.
And this is where things got messy.
This virus is brand new. No one has seen it before. Scientists, doctors, public-health experts, politicians — all of them poured over the information they had available to them, even as it changed every day. That some would perceive their warnings as attempts to incite panic is paranoid, among other things.
Restaurants and banks and city buildings went dark and the streets became barren. We were told to "flatten the curve," referring to efforts to slow the rate of infection, and that's what we did.
It paid off.
Now, as we see new surges of COVID infections in Florida and California — a red and a blue state for those keeping track — we realize we are not out of the woods. All of Iowa and much of Illinois have reopened, daily health-department briefings have ended and toilet paper is back in stock.
But those ever-changing statistics are warning us again.
Asked Friday about predictions of a second wave of the virus hitting in the fall, Rock Island County Health Department CEO Janet Hill said, "People talk about a second wave, but we're still in the first.
"I think those predictions are based on the pandemic in 1918, except this isn't a flu. That was a flu. There's no treatment for COVID."
We're seeing progress on the vaccine front, but there are no sure things, and we're a big country that will take a long time to vaccinate.
It's been a long three months. It's been devastating to many while chiefly an inconvenience for others. It's good of the cheerleaders to continually remind us that we're in this together, because we are.
We don't know whether COVID will become much worse or will slink off into history. But we do know what's happening today, which isn't good. Recklessness and ambivalence have consequences.
What we don't know about this disease seems larger than what we do know. One thing remains certain, however: It doesn't care where you live.
