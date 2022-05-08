VIEWPOINT: To Mom on our final Mother's Day

In all likelihood, this day will be profoundly painful for my sisters and me next year.

A Hospice nurse has been coming to Mom's house for several weeks, though the visits are nothing like they were 18 months ago when they came to help Dad to his finish line.

Mom is OK for now. She still can tell me where she wants the flowers in the built-in bed along the front of the house. She still can make her meatloaf and go to the trouble of using serving dishes, even for the bread.

But she knows, and we know, that time is not on our side.

The weariness of Mom's long-suffering heart has deposited her in the hospital several times in the last few months, and she has made the choice to forgo treatment next time. When the fluids begin again to bubble into her chest, an at-home nurse and her daughters will take care of her, not the hospital.

When she told us her decision, I cried until my eyes swelled and my head ached. How could Mom just give up? Doesn't she want to stay with us as long as she can? What about the new great-grandbaby that's coming in the summer?

So, Mom did what she does. She kept on Mom-ing.

"I've lived my life, Honey," she began. "I've had a good, long life, and your dad and I always said we were so fortunate to have our family. Look at all the people who didn't get to live as long as I have.

"We've had so much fun. Not many people can say they were married for 64 years. I know it's hard; it's hard for me, too. I have to say goodbye to all of you. But know that it's my choice, and I am at peace with it."

As much as her words broke my heart, they also lifted me. I'm so proud of Mom. She is tough and tender and scared and brave.

While more assurances have followed, their comfort is currency I cannot yet afford to spend.

When Dad passed, we were plunged into a sadness that felt impossible. We reminded each other that he had been ready to "turn the page." Then we began looking for him in the cardinals that visited our feeders and in the little oddities that were so clearly summoned by him.

Thinking back on those first grief-filled months, I try to brace myself for what is to come again. How eagerly we fool ourselves.

With few exceptions, I have spoken to Mom every day of my life. She is my go-to person. Infinitely familiar with my failings, she forgives them as easily as she celebrates my strengths.

I wish I could put on her brave face right now and tell triumphantly how we'll still celebrate Mom next year. She may not be here, but she'll live inside of us, just as Dad has proven is possible.

I wish I could simply shrug, knowing that Mother's Day never has been a one-day-a-year thing, anyway. I've always loved my mom with all of my heart, and I've been aware as long as I can remember that I was born to the riches of a lucky lineage.

For this Mother's Day, I make a promise to Mom:

When you have gone to Dad, I will find you still. I will come to you with my sorrows and celebrations, knowing that you are listening somewhere. I will look for you in the birds and the bunnies, and I will try my hardest to allow my love for you to squeeze the bits of my broken heart back together.

On this day and every other, your gift to us has been your love. It is a happy Mother's Day when you are here. And when you are not here, Mom, we will love you still.

