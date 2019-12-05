VIEWPOINT: Two Davenport downtown buildings took a bullet Sunday

"This was on our radar," Alcohol Beverages spokesman Tyler Ackerson said of Sunday's shooting. "We launched an investigation before we received the complaints."

The agency is working with the Davenport Police Department to sort out what happened and its administrator, Stephen Larson, said the Shenanigan's investigation is a priority for his office.

Some of the complaints from Davenport will be part of the investigation, agency officials said. When it concludes, a report will be used to decide whether the state will take action against the license holder, bar owner Burton "Don" Davison.

The state could do nothing, but it has the authority to decline the dance club's upcoming license renewal, suspend the license or revoke it. The city has less authority. While various city councils have made several attempts to shut down Shenanigan's, the city's legal team has failed to supply the state with enough evidence to prove the tavern was in specific violation of state law.

City officials have blamed the state for failing to uphold their efforts, but three separate administrative law judges have rejected Davenport's advances. Without evidence to show the threshold has been met to merit an all-out demise of a business, the state's hands were tied.

Another perspective has emerged.