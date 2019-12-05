VIEWPOINT: Two Davenport downtown buildings took a bullet Sunday

Several new developments are emerging in the downtown Davenport shooting that resulted from a bar-brawl-turned-street-fight.
First, Davenport Police confirm the bullet that was fired during the melee outside Shenanigan's early Sunday not only tore through a window at the neighboring Mac's Tavern but likely first struck a glass door at Dorothea Apartments, also on W. 3rd Street.
Preliminary results of the investigation suggest the shot was fired from the ground level of the parking ramp at 3rd and Harrison, traveled west down the sidewalk, then struck the apartment building, ricocheted off a wall and continued through the window at Mac's — just inches from striking patrons inside.
Police say the fight started inside Shenanigan's, 303 W. 3rd St., and continued outside, where cops used pepper spray to try to control the combative crowd.
We've also learned that 183 complaints have been leveled this week against Shenanigan's through the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Bureau, which is the state's leading authority on liquor licenses. The complaints have been pouring in through the agency's website since city officials urged the public to get involved.
"This was on our radar," Alcohol Beverages spokesman Tyler Ackerson said of Sunday's shooting. "We launched an investigation before we received the complaints."
The agency is working with the Davenport Police Department to sort out what happened and its administrator, Stephen Larson, said the Shenanigan's investigation is a priority for his office.
Some of the complaints from Davenport will be part of the investigation, agency officials said. When it concludes, a report will be used to decide whether the state will take action against the license holder, bar owner Burton "Don" Davison.
The state could do nothing, but it has the authority to decline the dance club's upcoming license renewal, suspend the license or revoke it. The city has less authority. While various city councils have made several attempts to shut down Shenanigan's, the city's legal team has failed to supply the state with enough evidence to prove the tavern was in specific violation of state law.
City officials have blamed the state for failing to uphold their efforts, but three separate administrative law judges have rejected Davenport's advances. Without evidence to show the threshold has been met to merit an all-out demise of a business, the state's hands were tied.
Another perspective has emerged.
While the city and neighboring businesses have responded to the shooting with justified outrage, others have seen it as an opportunity to support their racist views. On social media especially, some have pointed to a high percentage of black patrons at Shenanigan's as the root of its problems.
Videos from the melee prove otherwise, showing multiple races involved and several people of color trying to intervene in the thuggery.
However, not even an angry mayor was as hard on those involved as a longtime DJ from the club, Dominique Blanks.
You have free articles remaining.
Following is a portion of one of Blank's Facebook posts, which appears online in all-capital letters:
"When the (expletive) are we as black people gonna start looking in the mirror and saying we gotta do better? ... And now Shenanigan's is back in trouble all because (expletive) choose to handle they street beefs in the club.
"Stop getting mad at what people saying and look in the (expletive) mirror and be responsible for your actions."
Appreciative of the sentiment, I reached out to Blanks. He wrote this reply: "I’m just gonna say this: The night that all this happened, on top of the regular security staff, there were three extra security guards added, because we knew it would be busy.
"There’s a ban list that’s a page long. Attempts are being made, but it’s not the bar's fault why this is happening. It’s the people who choose to come in the bar and start (expletive) instead of come out and have a good time."
Those complaining, Blanks suggested, could help make changes, rather than writing off a popular nightclub because of the actions of a few.
While I respect Blanks' well-informed view, there is room to quarrel.
For instance, he acknowledged in additional posts that customers who have been banned for certain conduct frequently are permitted back into Shenanigan's. That's terrible policy.
Secondly, past conduct cannot be ignored. Guns, knives, violence and an exceedingly high number of police calls have marred the tavern's reputation for years. The owner could have done more, including adding a metal detector and off-duty police officers while enforcing his own banning policies.
In other words, the blame for these acts of violence do not belong to the entire community of young people who frequent Shenanigan's. Most of them in the video were not fighting, and you can bet they were terrified to hear that gunshot ring out.
So, what happens if Sunday's shooting was the final straw? What happens if the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division decides it's had a bellyful of Shenanigan's and pulls the license?
Hundreds of young people go there each week to dance, drink and socialize. The music and culture are different there than at other downtown bars. I'm told some patrons (black and white) demand "gang rap," for instance, which leads to some of the problems.
The scene at Shenanigan's is specific, in other words. It's had nights with big problems and nights with no problems.
But what happens if it goes away?
Where do the troublemakers and the non-troublemakers go? And, when the troublemakers move along, whose problem do they become next?