No way could she leave the little cat in the busy road.
April Limburg never will forget the date: "It was November 28 — down by Culver's in Moline, and we'd just had all that snow," she said. "I saw the little kitten, and I couldn't let him get run over or freeze.
"I never had a cat before, only a dog. When I picked him up, he started to purr. He was like a little angel."
Limburg named the black-and-white tuxedo cat Charlie. But that was the easy part.
The Moline woman was not equipped to bring home a cat. She didn't own a litter box or have any cat food or treats or toys, and she didn't have the money to pay for Charlie's vaccinations. She also knew the responsible thing to do would be to have him neutered, because he was about six months old.
Her dad, Jerry Limburg, knew where she could get help.
Animal lovers, the Limburgs had donated items to a Moline resale shop called "rescued." Two friends opened the boutique in 2015, using their profits to pay other people's vet bills and other pet-related expenses.
Three-and-a-half years later, rescued has paid close to $120,000 in vaccinations, spay and neuter, emergency treatment and simple supplies. Among their beneficiaries were Limburg and Charlie.
"There is literally no place for individuals to go when they need help with vet bills," said Erin Granet, one of rescued's founders. "When we first planned this place, I went looking on the internet for any places that might already be doing it.
"I found one: 'No Fleas Market' in New Orleans. I contacted them, and they told me to be ready to be overwhelmed."
It was sound advice.
"We get requests for help pretty much every day," Granet said. "A majority of our calls at this point come from the vets' offices. They know what's legit. They know what the customer can handle, financially.
"At first, we donated a lot to shelters. But we discovered most of them have funding sources."
The shop works especially closely with Quad-City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, paying for a variety of services at a discounted rate. Some veterinarians offer discounted fees when rescued steps in, too, Granet said, but they don't all lower their prices for in-need customers.
"I gave up a career to do this, and I've learned to follow my gut," she said. "I trust my gut on everything. I think that's working. We paid about $30,000 in vet bills in 2017, and we more than doubled that in 2018."
But Granet and rescued partner Kris Westmoreland couldn't go it alone. They've developed many partnerships with an array of businesses, and they rely heavily on volunteer help at the resale shop at 2105 16th St., Moline.
"This is Kenzie," volunteer Sue Herrera said, introducing her dog to a new customer Tuesday at the boutique. "Dogs are always welcome here. I'm retired, and I'd come in every day if I could."
She said rescued has many regular customers who both buy and donate. Local artists who are animal lovers help keep the shop in original items, and the staff has to be particular about what they put on the sales floor, because the commercially zoned house from which rescued operates is on the small side.
"A bigger place would be great, definitely," Herrera said. "Parking is our biggest problem. But, if we pay more in rent, that's fewer vet bills we can pay.
"Erin is amazing," Herrera added. "She never takes a day off."
Granet admitted she has trouble staying away.
"There's just so much to do," she said. "We have so many relationships that rely on us. For instance, we accept used blankets and rugs to give to American Dog (kennel and grooming), and they put out a collection jar for us.
"It's great that people can turn to things like Care Credit for vet bills, but they also have to pay those off. Some of those bills can be a mortgage payment.
"I spend a lot of time here, yes. But a day you're closed is a vet bill you can't pay. That's how I look at it."
Contact Barb Ickes at 563-383-2316 or bickes@qctimes.com