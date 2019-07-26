It was a sad, skeptical, disappointing week.
I admit: My first reaction to reports of two men drowning in a backyard swimming pool in the Village of East Davenport was dubious.
It didn't help that it happened at the home of a local businessman whose controversial conduct is well-documented.
How does such a thing happen? Where was the homeowner? Questions kept coming.
Police responded to the drowning call shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, July 22. From the swimming pool behind a gated driveway off Jersey Ridge Road, the bodies of Mark Anderson, 60, and Ken Anderson, 57, were recovered.
It took three days for Davenport police to say how it happened. It was a frustrating wait.
Equally disappointing was the callousness of curiosity on social-media display. Some wrote with false authority about electrocution. Others speculated about drugs. Some suggestions were so nefarious-sounding, I wondered where the authors found the insensitive nerve.
Don't get me wrong: I wanted to know, too. Absolutely.
And I felt like we had some explanation coming. The incident had called into action considerable public resources, including at least 15 police officers, toxicology testing, a police investigation, and a death investigation by the Scott County Medical Examiner.
When Davenport police indicated on Wednesday that they wouldn't be releasing any information, and we were at the mercy of Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Harre, I figured it was all over; might as well forget it.
If the accident had occurred anywhere in Rock Island County, we'd have known what happened by Tuesday; Wednesday at the latest.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson is as transparent as public officials come. He answers phone calls, day or night. He never dodges a question. He tells us what he can, and he tells us when he can't say more, because some details are nobody's business.
And most of us accept that. We trust Gustafson's judgment, and we have witnessed his integrity.
Most of us in the newsroom at the Quad-City Times wouldn't know the Scott County medical examiner if she walked into our morning meeting, even though she's been on the job for 18 years. I know better than to even try to call her office. Experience says she won't answer, and she won't call back.
Maybe it's the difference between Gustafson being elected and Harre being appointed. Whatever the reason, the Scott County Medical Examiner's office has put the police in a tough spot and the public in the dark.
"My obligation to the public as a public official is to work alongside with but separate from local police in conducting our death investigations," Gustafson said last week. "At the conclusion of both, we find the truth. Everything is public record, unless it's an open investigation.
"I work for the people of Rock Island County and the families of those who die in Rock Island County. In the case of suicide or certain other sensitive matters, I don't disclose everything.
"The way I see it, part of my job is to make sure police are accountable, and they make sure my office is accountable."
Not everyone commenting on or speculating about the Andersons' deaths demanded answers. Some said the details were private. While I appreciate the desire to be respectful to those who love and mourn the men, they already knew what happened.
Thursday afternoon, police took a different stance and confirmed what some of us in the media already had been told: One of the men was struggling in the water, and the other died trying to rescue him. By reporting as much, we were not delivering news to the Andersons' families.
But the information brought out a better side of us. More people became sorry. They expressed their condolences, wished the families well and could move on from their dark suspicions.
Knowledge isn't just power. It's strength.
There are solid enough arguments to be made for the disclosure of certain details in accidental deaths, given the involvement of public officials and public resources. But value also exists in dispelling reckless rumors, relieving fear or suspicion and, more simply, understanding.
Many sour conversations turned to opportunity for people who have taken lifeguard training. They wanted others to know how to properly help someone who is in trouble in the water without risking their own lives.
Yes, It was a sad and disappointing week. But our frustrations over languishing curiosity was no match for the pain that settled in on the friends and families of Mark Anderson and Ken Anderson. Maybe that should have been enough all along.
But it wasn't.