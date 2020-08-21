 Skip to main content
VIEWPOINT: Watch now: Police camera cuts off at Butler interaction
VIEWPOINT: Watch now: Police camera cuts off at Butler interaction

Police body-camera video was rolling the night a college swimmer was mistakenly apprehended by local police in a rest area near East Moline, but the most important parts of the footage are missing.

Former Hampton Police Officer Ethan Bush is among six officers from at least three Quad-City police agencies being sued by the ACLU on behalf of Jaylan Butler, a Black teen who was mistaken for a shooting suspect. Bush and five others are accused of excessive force, assault, battery, false arrest and other counts related to their treatment of Butler.

Video from Bush's body camera, obtained by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus through a Freedom of Information request, contains footage of events leading up to the encounter at the rest area and footage following the encounter. However, the portion containing the mistaken apprehension of Butler is missing entirely.

Also, the date stamp on the video is incorrect, showing Feb. 25, rather than Feb. 24. Several pieces of the video also are missing audio.

In his report from the night of Feb. 24, 2019, Bush wrote that his body camera was accidentally turned off "on multiple instances ... due to equipment, including the AR-15 sling making contact with the on/off."

Asked about the technical issues cited by Bush, a representative from body-camera manufacturer Axon replied: "To our knowledge, this is not an issue that police departments regularly experience and we do not have metrics that track this data.

"The way in which our body-worn cameras are built allow them to be worn alongside other tactical equipment, such as radios, without issue. The on/off button resides in the center of the device and is concave to eliminate the risk of it being accidentally tapped."

Bush was sworn-in at the Hampton Police Department about three weeks prior to the encounter with Butler. He was separated from the department about eight months later. No one from the small department responded to questions about the status of Bush's employment.

He previously worked as a police officer for the Milan Police Department, but he was let go just a few months into his year-long probationary period.

Rock Island police confirmed Bush worked for their department from September 2014 to July 2017 but declined to supply a reason for his departure.

Then 19, Butler was returning from a swim meet on an Eastern Illinois University bus, bearing the school's logo. It had pulled into the rest area near the Interstate 80 bridge for a dinner break around 8 p.m. Butler was off the bus, taking a photo to post to the swim team's social-media sites while wearing a coat with the EIU logo.

Officers Bush, Travis Staes, of the East Moline Police Department, and Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies Jack Asquini and Jason Pena were among dozens of officers who were searching in the area that night for a suspect who crashed his vehicle off the nearby Illinois Route 84 during a police pursuit.

Bush, Staes, Asquini and Pena were involved in the apprehension of Butler, according to the ACLU lawsuit, which identifies the other two officers as John Does. In responses to the suit, several of the officers, including Bush, have said Butler resisted arrest.

Butler and the driver of the bus said he did not resist, which is one reason both were stunned, they said, to hear one officer warn Butler, "If you move, I'll blow your (expletive) head off."

Bush's incident report from the encounter gives no indication that Butler resisted arrest.

Here is what Bush wrote in his report: "While a perimeter was being established QCOMM (police dispatch) advised they had received a call from a passer-by stating they believed they saw a male black fitting our suspect description, black hoodie and backpack, running west across I80 towards the mile-marker 1 overlook.

"East Moline Officer Staes and I took my squad to the overlook at that time. Upon pulling into the overlook we observed a charter bus parked in the southbound lane with its lights fully illuminating the cab.

"As we pulled next to the bus we observed a black male, wearing a black coat with his hood up approximately 50 feet from the bus. At this time I parked the squad with both Officer Staes and I drawing our weapons on the individual.

"The individual was advised to put his hands in the air and to get on the ground or that he would be shot."

In his response to the lawsuit, Bush denied any of the officers threatened to shoot Butler. He also denied Butler and the bus driver's claim that at least one officer placed a knee in his back, despite the fact Deputy Asquini wrote, "I placed my right knee on the subject's lower back" in his incident report.

Bush's report continued: "Once orders were given the individual dropped his cellphone from his right hand and placed his hands in the air. He went down to his knees and then was guided to the ground by both Officer Staes and I.

"He was placed into handcuffs behind his back at that time. Upon further investigation it was learned the black male, identified as Jaylan Butler, was a part of the charter bus. Butler was released, however, cited he would be filing a complaint due to him believing he was racially profiled. Further check of the overlook was met with negative results."

Even after determining they had the wrong person, the lawsuit claims, police kept handcuffs on Butler, placed him in a squad car and required him to produce his identification, which was on the bus.

The real suspect, a Black man who was about eight inches taller and 70 pounds heavier than Butler, later was captured.

The video supplied by the Hampton Police Department came in two parts. One was a 22-minute segment that started with Bush at the scene of the fugitive's vehicle crash. The video shows him using his cellphone at one point, during which the audio is absent for more than six minutes.

The second video appears to have been collected after Bush's encounter with Butler. It shows Bush and Staes continuing the search for the fugitive.

At the end of the video, following a long silence in the squad car, one of the officers asks the other, "What was that kid doing?"

In the preceding 26 minutes of the recording, the officers did not appear to have encountered any kids.

"What?" the second officer asks.

"What the heck was that kid doing out there?" the first officer asks. Then, the video ends.

Asked to provide the remaining video from after the conversation began between Bush and Staes about a "kid," the Hampton Police Department responded that it did not have such a video.

Jaylan Butler

At the time he was mistaken by local police as a "fugitive," Jaylan Butler was 5' 10" and 160 pounds. The man police was looking for was 6' 6" and weighed 230 pounds.

 CONTRIBUTED
