VIEWPOINT: Watch now: Police camera cuts off at Butler interaction

"As we pulled next to the bus we observed a black male, wearing a black coat with his hood up approximately 50 feet from the bus. At this time I parked the squad with both Officer Staes and I drawing our weapons on the individual.

"The individual was advised to put his hands in the air and to get on the ground or that he would be shot."

In his response to the lawsuit, Bush denied any of the officers threatened to shoot Butler. He also denied Butler and the bus driver's claim that at least one officer placed a knee in his back, despite the fact Deputy Asquini wrote, "I placed my right knee on the subject's lower back" in his incident report.

Bush's report continued: "Once orders were given the individual dropped his cellphone from his right hand and placed his hands in the air. He went down to his knees and then was guided to the ground by both Officer Staes and I.

"He was placed into handcuffs behind his back at that time. Upon further investigation it was learned the black male, identified as Jaylan Butler, was a part of the charter bus. Butler was released, however, cited he would be filing a complaint due to him believing he was racially profiled. Further check of the overlook was met with negative results."