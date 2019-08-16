They had me at penguins.
But there’s other exciting news, including Niabi Zoo’s plans to be open year-round.
You’ll recall that last winter felt like it lasted three years. Even the snow lovers among us were surviving on seasonal-affective disorder lamps and Netflix.
The Quad-Cities has some great indoor attractions, but seeing animals at play could be a real game-changer for the winter psyche.
Looking to the future
Early last year, a collection of people from Niabi, Rock Island County (which owns the zoo), a national design firm and professional planners began meeting to come up with a 10-year vision for Niabi.
The plan that emerged and has since been adopted by the zoo’s governing body (Forest Preserve Commission) imagines a year-round park with penguins, prairie dogs, otters and flamingos, a real restaurant and many new buildings, exhibits and enclosures.
It also proposes that Niabi spread its wings and make a bit broader use of the county-owned 287 acres upon which it rests.
Now making use of just 46 acres, the zoo’s fairly vast and wooded surroundings create as many opportunities as the imagination will permit. While money always cramps style with practicality, it would appear the master planners set their imaginations free.
In addition to the new species, habitats and four-season proposal, the plan’s $15 million first phase would deliver better, more modern basics, such a new and bigger gift shop. And, beginning in the next year or two, Niabi would have a sit-down restaurant overlooking a new, larger lion enclosure.
The plan shows a discovery trail with tree houses and areas of the zoo where small monkeys could travel and play above visitors via overhead animal trails.
Because construction, material and other prices vary over time, there currently is no estimate for the entirety of the master plan.
"Phase one was the only part of the plan that was priced out in detail at this time because, the further out you project, the less reliable estimates become," said Niabi Director Lee Jackson. "As significant portions of phase one become completed, we will start looking at subsequent phases in detail with regard to design and cost."
Lost accreditation
Let’s face it: Niabi is going on 60 years old, and it’s had a feast-or-famine history. At times, some have wondered whether Rock Island County has any business in the zoo business.
Its last major exhibit, Passport to Africa (think giraffes) was completed in 2007. Five years later, Niabi suffered a big blow.
The zoo lost its accreditation in 2012 with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, which is a big deal for zoos.
Of the nearly 3,000 licensed wildlife exhibitors in the U.S., fewer than 10 percent are accredited by the AZA.
The Association had several concerns about Niabi, and two of the biggest were Babe and Sophie — the pair of Asian elephants that endured many Quad-City winters inside a drafty, too-small barn. I wonder if the poor creatures, with missing pieces of frost-bitten ears, would have survived last winter.
But the problem was resolved in 2013 when our elephants (former circus elephants) were relocated to Little Rock, Arkansas, where they are said to be enjoying their retirement and no longer working for peanuts.
Another problem that concerned the AZA was the zoo’s chronic under-staffing. If Niabi goes year-round, staffing levels would have to increase accordingly.
Just three years ago, the zoo reached a crisis point when five of its 10 zookeepers abruptly resigned. The news surely disturbed members of the AZA.
Famine may have ruled in 2016, but a feast going forward is going to be necessary if the exciting new plans for Niabi are to migrate off mere paper.
Finding the money
For many years, the Niabi Zoological Society devotedly and successfully raised money for the zoo.
A group of volunteers formed the Society and worked closely with zoo staff to identify the best projects for their non-profit proceeds. But the relationship between the zoo and its fundraising friends fell on hard times, and Society members stopped raising money.
Zoo and county officials now are creating a new foundation to take over fundraising. Meanwhile, the Society has turned over $300,000 of the estimated $1 million in its bank account.
Kai Swanson, a county board member and president of the Forest Preserve Commission, Niabi's governing body, said Society members met with county officials last year to consider how to manage more than $1 million in Society savings.
"It was our understanding that the funds at that time were in a local savings account, but that the Society would work with local community foundations to generate more interest income," he said. "To date, I've not seen evidence that such a change has occurred."
Despite the strained relations, the former fundraising volunteers recently agreed to release $300,000.
"The Society's leadership committed to support two important projects involving primates and our 'big cats' enclosures, and those funds are expected imminently," Swanson said. "It's very important to note that the Society has been investing previously donated funds in the Zoo, even though it has not engaged in active fundraising since 2016."
Meanwhile, individual donations also have bolstered recent zoo improvements, including a larger shade structure for the giraffes, which was built with the help of a $40,000 grant from Bob and Blenda Ontiveros.
Making it work
To satisfy the wish list that is the new master plan, Niabi needs money. And getting the coveted AZA accreditation will help, too.
"...funding for the Master Plan will, in the end, come from the ultimate beneficiaries of its vision: the Quad-Cities community," Swanson said. "This plan is hard evidence that Niabi takes seriously its calling to be a regional science education center now and into the future.”
While Swanson's optimism is to be appreciated and admired, I suspect the AZA will prefer its evidence be even stronger. Niabi has submitted a multitude of detailed information to go along with the new Master Plan and at least two on-site visits by the AZA. A determination on the re-accreditation status is expected next month.
With the worrisome elephant enclosure a thing of the past, the ambitious new plan should impress animal experts and animal lovers.
Just as some stewed about the too-small elephant barn, the same concerns are sometimes raised when visitors see the barn that houses Niabi's two giraffes. But the new master plan delivers relief there, too.
The giraffe habitat would be opened into a "savanna" that would join the zebra and ostrich enclosures. The harmonious little collection of species then would have considerably more space.
"My estimate from looking at the drawings is that the outdoor space for giraffes and the other species in the plan for this area will increase by about three times its current size," Director Jackson said.
While the giraffe exhibit already is a favorite for Niabi visitors, Swanson said, the new plan will kick it up a notch or two.
"Our current giraffe program is outstanding, and the facility's emphasis on interaction would be the envy of many similarly sized zoos," Swanson said. "Given the vast amount of Forest Preserve land Niabi sits on, it's logical to envision a savanna enclosure in which sympathetic species might co-exist."
And that goes for the people, too, if we are to win over the AZA.