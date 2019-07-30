Floodwaters are seen on both sides of the HESCO barrier at East River Drive and Perry Street after a breach in the wall flooded downtown Davenport on April 30. The U.S. Army Corps' report made several suggestions for preventing a barrier breach in the future.
Public Works Director Nicole Gleeson said the HESCO barriers are currently being reinforced on River Drive by adding sandbags to the tops and reinforcing the backs of them, she said. "In addition, we are monitoring the East Village and some other areas that could be affected once we get above that 22 foot level," she said, adding it's all hands on deck. 21 feet was a "milestone," she said. The city has never had the HESCO barriers up for this length of time, Gleeson said, but the city is adding sand behind them to reinforce in addition to adding it on top. The record was set in 1993 at 22.6 feet.
Looking west from about Iowa St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.
Floodwaters are seen on both sides of the HESCO barrier at East River Drive and Perry Street after a breach in the wall flooded downtown Davenport on April 30. The U.S. Army Corps' report made several suggestions for preventing a barrier breach in the future.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
Public Works Director Nicole Gleeson said the HESCO barriers are currently being reinforced on River Drive by adding sandbags to the tops and reinforcing the backs of them, she said. "In addition, we are monitoring the East Village and some other areas that could be affected once we get above that 22 foot level," she said, adding it's all hands on deck. 21 feet was a "milestone," she said. The city has never had the HESCO barriers up for this length of time, Gleeson said, but the city is adding sand behind them to reinforce in addition to adding it on top. The record was set in 1993 at 22.6 feet.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Looking west from about Iowa St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.
I finally read the Corps of Engineers’ report on the flood-protection failure that tore up parts of downtown Davenport.
I assure you, it does not “totally exonerate” the city.
In another familiar turn, the city-supplied summary of the report conveniently omits portions revealing what the city didn’t do right — even if the author diplomatically declines to say the city did wrong.
When disaster struck on the afternoon of April 30, it was because a portion of the HESCO barrier wall along River Drive failed. It no longer could stand against the pressure of the Mississippi River, which is the only thing that gets faster as it gets fatter.
The investigating engineers for the Corps said the breach most likely was initiated by “a sliding failure that led to the overturning failure.”
In other words, the sand-filled baskets fell over.
The city’s wall, as constructed, should not have failed, the engineer concluded. However, the force of the water overcame the strength of the barriers.
But why?
Signed off by the chief of the Corps’ Engineering & Construction Division, Roger Perk, the investigatory conclusion contains a to-do list for the city. Nowhere does the report say: Keep on doing what you’re doing, Davenport (insert thumbs-up emoji).
Though his advice was unwelcome for City-Hall-politics reasons, a former public works official chimed in the day after the levee breach, saying it was the city that failed the HESCO, not vice-versa.
Mike Clarke claimed — and the city disputed — the wall was under-built for the flood. Given the forecasts, the HESCOs should have been stacked two deep and two high from the get-go, he said.
The Corps’ list of recommendations for how the city should build the barriers next time suggests the investigating engineers agree with Clarke.
• First of all, the report recommends that a second row of baskets be installed whenever flood protection is needed. The second row doesn’t have to be filled with sand right away, but at least it would be in place if/when the river rises.
• When water is forecast to climb two-thirds of the way up the first row of baskets, a second row should be stacked upon the two rows on the ground like a pyramid, which is the way HESCO recommends it be done.
And do not use sandbags to try to raise the height of the baskets. The city used sandbags.
• If one row of HESCOs will probably do the trick, bolster them, anyway, by placing precast-concrete blocks or sandbags on the dry side of the wall.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
When the barrier failed and baskets toppled over, some portions of the wall stood strong. On either end of the failed portion, the baskets stopped falling over because of the presence of additional support; either concrete blocks or a sandbag levee.
• Don’t cover the dry side of the wall with plastic sheeting, because it prevents proper monitoring of the condition of the baskets. After the failure, the report states, investigators noticed some barriers weren’t filled to the top, having lost as much as 9 inches of sand to seepage, settlement or insufficient filling.
• People and property near the temporary protection should be aware no such system is guaranteed. Fully communicate the risks and have an emergency plan.
• Next time the city builds a HESCO floodwall, the manufacturer should be consulted.
• Monitoring of HESCO barriers should include eyes on signs of distress, including sand loss from the baskets. Backup supplies should be staged nearby.
• Train city crews in the proper installation and monitoring of the temporary levees. When there's staff turnover at Public Works, make sure new people are fully trained.
Two additional conclusions of the report: The raising of the railroad tracks likely had no impact on the breach, but heavy rains probably did. Though the report doesn't say as much, we all know rain falls in the spring, and maybe its likelihood should have been taken more urgently into account.
So, the report specifically advised the city not to use sandbags to achieve more height on the HESCOs and not to cover the dry side with plastic, because they can't see how much sand they're losing.
The city was advised to install a second row of HESCOs or to be in a position to be able to do so quickly. Ditto with a third row.
Officials should consult HESCO next time and should focus more training on levee-installation crews. And everyone should know the risks of living or working near a temporary barrier system and should have an emergency plan in the event of another failure.
Yet here's how the City of Davenport's website summarized the report: "Under ideal circumstances, the report finds that the barrier should’ve stood against river pressure; however, the barriers likely began to slip due to wet pavement and plastic sheeting conditions."
If circumstances were "ideal," the downtown wouldn't have needed flood protection. And "wet pavement?" What floodwater is dry? And "plastic sheeting conditions," by the way, are the conditions the city created.
Officials also talked about the untimely (spring) downpours and the record-breaking duration of the flood — as if it's some kind of excuse. Another way of looking at the duration is to consider how much extra time the city had to respond and to reinforce a flood-protection system they knew or should have known was under considerable stress.
Other than that, the city's response was perfect.
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-8.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-2.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-13.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-5.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-1.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-4.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-6.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-7.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-11.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-3.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-9.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-12.jpg
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-10.jpg
050319-qct-flood-ks-001
050319-qct-flood-ks-002
050319-qct-flood-ks-003
050319-qct-flood-ks-004
050319-qct-flood-ks-005
050319-qct-flood-ks-006
050319-qct-flood-ks-007
050319-qct-flood-ks-008
050319-qct-flood-ks-009
050319-qct-flood-ks-010
050319-qct-flood-ks-011
050319-qct-flood-ks-012
050319-qct-flood-ks-013
050319-qct-flood-ks-014
050319-qct-flood-ks-015
050319-qct-flood-ks-016
050319-qct-flood-ks-017
050319-qct-flood-ks-019
050319-qct-flood-ks-018
050319-qct-flood-ks-020
050319-qct-flood-ks-021
050319-qct-flood-ks-022
050319-qct-flood-ks-023
050319-qct-flood-ks-024
050319-qct-flood-ks-025
050319-qct-flood-js-001
050319-qct-flood-js-002
050319-qct-flood-js-003
050319-qct-flood-js-004
050319-qct-flood-js-005
050319-qct-flood-js-006
050319-qct-flood-js-007
050319-qct-flood-js-008
050319-qct-flood-js-009
050319-qct-flood-js-010
050319-qct-flood-js-011
050319-qct-flood-js-012
050319-qct-flood-js-013
050319-qct-flood-js-014
050319-qct-flood-js-015
050319-qct-flood-js-016
050319-qct-flood-js-017
050319-qct-flood-js-018
050319-qct-flood-js-019
050319-qct-flood-aa-001
050319-qct-flood-aa-002
050319-qct-flood-aa-003
050319-qct-flood-aa-004
050319-qct-flood-aa-005
050319-qct-flood-aa-006
050319-qct-flood-aa-007
050319-qct-flood-aa-008
050319-flight-001
050319-flight-002
050319-flight-003
050319-flight-005
050319-flight-004
050319-flight-006
050319-flight-007
050319-flight-008
050319-flight-009
050319-flight-010
050319-flight-011
050319-flight-012
050319-flight-013
050319-flight-014
050319-flight-015
050319-flight-016
050319-flight-017
050319-flight-018
050319-flight-019
050319-flight-020
050319-qct-mda-flight-001
050319-qct-mda-flight-002
050319-qct-mda-flight-003
050319-qct-mda-flight-004
050319-qct-mda-flight-005
050319-qct-mda-flight-006
050319-qct-mda-flight-007
050319-qct-mda-flight-008
050319-qct-mda-flight-009
050319-qct-mda-flight-010
050319-qct-mda-flight-011
050319-qct-mda-flight-012
050319-qct-mda-flight-013
050319-qct-mda-flight-014
050319-qct-mda-flight-015
050319-qct-mda-flight-016
050319-qct-mda-flight-017
050319-qct-mda-flight-018
050319-qct-mda-flight-019
050419-qct-flood-aa-001
050419-qct-flood-aa-002
050419-qct-flood-aa-003
050419-qct-flood-aa-004
050419-qct-flood-aa-005
050419-qct-flood-aa-006
050419-qct-flood-aa-007
050419-qct-flood-aa-008
050419-qct-flood-aa-009
050419-qct-flood-aa-010
050419-qct-flood-aa-011
050419-qct-flood-aa-012
050419-qct-flood-aa-013
050419-qct-flood-aa-014
050419-qct-flood-aa-015
050419-qct-flood-aa-016
050419-qct-flood-aa-017
050419-qct-flood-aa-018
050419-qct-flood-aa-019
050419-qct-flood-aa-020
050419-qct-flood-aa-021
050419-qct-flood-aa-022
050419-qct-flood-aa-023
050419-qct-flood-aa-024
050419-qct-flood-aa-025
050419-qct-flood-aa-026
050419-qct-flood-aa-027
050419-qct-flood-aa-028
050419-qct-flood-aa-029
050419-qct-flood-aa-030
050419-qct-flood-aa-031
050419-qct-flood-aa-032
050419-qct-flood-aa-033
050419-qct-flood-aa-034
050319-qct-flood-aa-001
050319-qct-flood-aa-002
050319-qct-flood-aa-003
050319-qct-flood-aa-004
050319-qct-flood-aa-005
050319-qct-flood-aa-006
050319-qct-flood-aa-007
050319-qct-flood-aa-008
050319-qct-flood-aa-009
050319-qct-flood-aa-010
050319-qct-flood-aa-011
050319-qct-flood-aa-012
050319-qct-flood-aa-013
050319-qct-flood-aa-014
050319-qct-flood-aa-015
050319-qct-flood-aa-016
050319-qct-reynolds-001
050319-qct-reynolds-002
050319-qct-reynolds-003
050319-qct-reynolds-004
050319-qct-reynolds-005
050319-qct-reynolds-006
050319-qct-reynolds-007
050319-qct-reynolds-008
050319-qct-reynolds-010
Farmers dealing with flooded fields
Farmers dealing with flooded fields
Farmers dealing with flooded fields.
Farmers dealing with flooded fields.
Farmers dealing with flooded fields.
Farmers dealing with flooded fields.
Farmers dealing with flooded fields.
Farmers dealing with flooded fields.
050319-qct-flood-aa-017
050319-qct-flood-aa-018
050319-qct-flood-aa-019
050319-qct-flood-aa-020
050319-qct-flood-aa-021
050319-qct-flood-aa-022
050319-qct-flood-aa-023
050319-qct-flood-aa-024
050319-qct-flood-aa-025
050319-qct-flood-aa-026
050319-qct-flood-aa-027
050319-qct-flood-aa-028
050319-qct-flood-aa-029
050319-qct-flood-aa-030
050319-qct-flood-aa-031
050319-qct-flood-aa-032
050319-qct-flood-aa-033
050319-qct-flood-aa-034
050319-qct-flood-aa-035
050319-qct-flood-aa-036
050319-qct-flood-aa-037
050319-qct-flood-aa-038
050319-qct-flood-aa-039
050319-qct-flood-aa-040
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!