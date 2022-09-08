Barbecue enthusiasts to compete for best cooking at Bar-B-QC

Barbecue aficionados will duke it out for the title of best barbecue and cash at Jaycees of the Quad Cities Bar-B-QC this weekend.

Bar-B-QC will offer fun and food 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 9-10 in LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. Jaycees of the Quad Cities is asking for a minimum $5 donation for entry into the event.

Like last year, attendees can pick the vendor with the best sauce and ribs. Reigning sauce champion Smokin' Goodness will return to defend its title alongside Rodney's Jamaican Jerk & BBQ, Bayside Bistro J&T's Food Shack and Famous Dave's.

People can also relax with their food and listen to live music or learn some grilling tips from Midwest Grilling Supplies, the title sponsor of the event. Retail vendors will sell wares, and kids can play in a bounce house.

Rachel Stahle, co-chair for Bar-B-QC, said she attended the first Bar-B-QC before becoming involved with the event, and saw that it was a unique community event.

"I thought it was a good time," Stahle said. "A lot of people came out and supported the Jaycees, which was great."

In addition to the vendor competition, cooks will compete in a Kansas City Barbecue Society Backyard Grilling Competition. First-place winners in the pork ribs, chicken and pork categories will receive $1,200, with smaller cash prizes for second- and third-place winners.

Bar-B-QC, which replaced Brew Ha Ha, is Jaycees of the Quad Cities' second-largest annual fundraiser, after the Bridal Expo. Stahle said funds from the event will be given to a variety of local nonprofits, such as Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Tapestry Farms and Family Resources.