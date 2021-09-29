Barbecue vendors to fight for title of best ribs and barbecue sauce at Bar-B-QC

Linda Sims has loved cooking for much of her life, cooking with her mother and dreaming of opening her own restaurant. Since 2016 she's gone from event to event, serving barbecue with her business, Smokin Goodness.
Armed with her mother's recipes, a new food truck and homemade barbecue sauce, Sims will compete with national vendors at Bar-B-QC this weekend to see who makes the best ribs and sauce.
"I want to represent my community," Sims said.
Jaycees of the Quad Cities will hold Bar-B-QC 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. Admission is free both days until 5 p.m., then will cost $5.
Local bands will play live music throughout. Breweries will offer samples at a craft beer tasting from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets to the tent cost $30.
Midwest Grilling Supplies, the title sponsor for the event, will raffle off a Weber grill. Proceeds from the weekend will support Jaycees of the Quad-Cities impact projects and other events held to help the community.
Bar-B-QC will join Jaycees of the Quad Cities' bridal expo as one of the organization's main fundraisers, said Board Chair Nikki Schaul. It replaces Brew-Ha-Ha, an annual beer-tasting event.
The beer tasting is in honor of Brew-Ha-Ha, Schaul said, which Bar-B-QC expanded from. It was hard to raise funds from Brew-Ha-Ha since so many breweries have opened in the Quad-Cities, and plenty offer samples of their drinks for free.
"We're just making [Bar-B-QC] a larger event to make a profit from," Schaul said.
People will get to vote on which vendor had the best ribs and barbecue sauce, with the winner receiving a trophy. Currently Smokin Goodness is the only local vendor confirmed for the event.
National vendors include Austin's Texas BBQ, Armadillo's, Chicago BBQ, Desperado's BBQ and Porky Chicks BBQ.
Sims is confident about her chances in the contest, born from serving next to large vendors at other events and holding her own.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she would cook for Smokin Goodness in her spare time, when she wasn't working. She lost her job during the pandemic, and being able to go to events like Bar-B-QC have helped boost otherwise slow business. She said she's keeping the hope alive, and is excited to serve at any event she can.
In addition to her ribs and traditional sauce, she'll serve turkey legs and other unique food for a barbecue festival.
"It's not about what it looks like, it's about what comes out of it," Sims said, "and it's good food."