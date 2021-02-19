Bass Street Chop House to re-open at former TGI Friday's in Molne

The Bass Street Chop House is a little more than a month away from re-opening at its new location, 1425 River Dr., in Moline, in the former TGI Friday’s location.

Jeff Harrop, the developer of the Bass Street Chop House, who with his wife Robin also owns the Combine, A Bass Street Restaurant at the Bend in East Moline, said that they’re hoping to open the Chop House the first week in April.

“It depends,” Harrop said. “It might be the second week of April. There’s some equipment we’re waiting on.”

To get the old TGI Friday’s location ready, Harrop said they took the best of the Chop House at its old location at 1601 River Drive, and put it in the new place. “It really looks sharp,” he said.

The Combine has a banquet kitchen, as Harrop is also the food provider for The Bend Event Center and the XPO, and hiring is being done for all of it.

“Everything kicks off at the end of March,” Harrop said. Of course, there still may be some restrictions due to COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Chop House closed after 14 years in April 2020 due to a combination of the impact of the construction of the I-74 Bridge and COVID-19.