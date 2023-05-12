Dust off the lawn chairs. Free concerts are back at Bass Street Landing.

Held at 1601 River Dr. in Moline, the popular every-Thursday concert series is from 7-9 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and the city asks that no outside food and drink be brought to the outdoor venue.

The first free concert will be Thursday, May 18 with the band Smooth Groove performing.

In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved to Pour Bros. Craft Taproom at 1209 4th Ave.

The full concert line up includes:

Fair Warning, May 25

Jason Carl Band, June 1

Stephen Hull Experience, June 8

Tony Hoeppner & Friends, June 15

Class of '82, June 29

Levee Town, July 6

Wicked Liz & The Bellyswirls, July 13

Far out 283, July 20

Funktastic 5, July 27

The Knockoffs, August 3

Crooked Cactus Band, August 10