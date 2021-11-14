Batimana, Swanberg will not seek reappointment to Davenport Civil Rights Commission

Ruby Batimana was determined to not be a "passive citizen" after she moved to Davenport six years ago.
When Batimana joined the Davenport Civil Rights Commission in 2017, she wanted to help others — especially those who have little or no power in the city. That desire, she said, ended after years of angry arguments and bitter insults at commission meetings.
Batimana and another commissioner, Janelle Swanberg, say they won't seek reappointment when their terms expire Nov. 30.
"I will go to my grave as a failure on the commission," Batimana said Thursday. "I feel like there are a lot of what-could-have-beens, but that's simply the reality of the Civil Rights Commission."
Years of turmoil
Former Mayor Frank Klipsch first appointed Batimana to the seven-member commission in 2017 and reappointed her in 2019.
The commission evaluates complaints of civil rights violations in Iowa's third-largest city, and oversees the employment of Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey. The turmoil began in 2018 when three commissioners refused to step down when their terms expired. They continued to attend meetings, even after Klipsch appointed, and the city council approved, Swanberg, Rabbi Henry Karp and the Rev. Richard Pokora to replace them.
Klipsch removed four additional commissioners in April of 2019 for allowing the three former members to participate in meetings while refusing to accept their replacements. One of those four, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, sued the city and Klipsch over her removal.
This ongoing conflict ground commission work to a halt and led to free-for-all shouting matches during meetings. Eventually, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of the right of the mayor to replace commissioners after a two-year term.
Batimana called the entire process "horrible."
"We were screamed at by members of the public," she said. "Commissioners were accused of being racists by members of the public. We're talking about volunteers who come to this commission because they want to help others. It was discouraging. Then it just started to be very hurtful."
Batimana's said her decision also was fueled by what she described as "failing relationship with Latrice (Lacey)."
Lacey did not return requests for comment.
"It's hard to work with someone who doesn't want to work with you," Batimana said. "I can say I tried. And it's to the point where I don't want to continue to be part of things not getting done and people not being helped."
Recent events have not shown much improvement.
In July, Lacey accused Batimana of "being openly hostile to me and ignoring me." Batimana refuted those claims.
During Tuesday's regular public meeting, a visitor blasted the commission and applauded the fact Batimana didn't plan to seek reappointment.
Two seats will open Nov. 30
Swanberg said Thursday she, too, would not seek reappointment. Swanberg said her elderly father — who lives two hours from Davenport — needed attention and care.
"Serving on the Civil Rights Commission should take time and effort," Swanberg said. "My family has to be my first priority, so I think I have to step aside."
Karp said he was not certain if he would seek reappointment, while Pokora declined comment.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he was aware of Swanberg and Batimana's decision and was "speaking with a number of individuals about serving on the commission.
"I would have loved for Janelle and Ruby to stay," Matson said. "But I certainly respect their reasons for making the decision they did."
"I will find another way to contribute to the city that is my home," Batimana said. "But for now it is time to step away."