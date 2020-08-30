Bats are good, but they can carry rabies, so be careful

"People usually do not know when they have been bitten by a bat, as bats have very small teeth and the bite mark may not be easy to see.

"If you find yourself in close proximity to a bat and are not sure if you were exposed — you wake up and find a bat in your room, for example — do not kill or release the bat before calling your doctor or local health department to help determine if you could have been exposed to rabies and need preventive treatment.

"If the bat is available for testing and test results are negative, preventive treatment is not needed."

Without preventive treatment, rabies is typically fatal. If you have been bitten or have had direct contact with a bat, seek immediate medical attention. Treatment with rabies immune globulin and a vaccine series must begin quickly.

"An animal does not have to be aggressive or exhibit other symptoms to have rabies," Dorothy David, Health Department Director of Environmental Health Services, said.

"Changes in any animal’s normal behavior can be early signs of rabies. A bat that is active during the day, found on the ground or is unable to fly, is more likely than others to be rabid. Such bats are often easily approached, but should never be handled."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.