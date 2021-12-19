Battery fires destroy tarp, are ongoing concern

The proper way to dispose of rechargeable batteries – those that go into a docking station and that contain a “rechargeable” chemical – is to remove them from the item they are in, tape both terminals on each battery, seal the batteries in a plastic bag and drop them off at the Electronics Recovery Center at the recycling center, on Carey Avenue, north of East 53rd St., Davenport. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of every month.

If you can’t get to the battery in your item – some are made so they are practically impossible to access – then you can take the entire item to the recovery center and staff there will deal with it.

Most people, though, don’t do this. They either don’t know that this is what they are supposed to do, or they don’t want to bother. And that is why the fires happen. While staff at the recycling center tries to pull out any batteries they spot going through the line, they often slip by undetected because they are small and often flat.

“We’re seeing them (the batteries) so much more frequently,” Morris said. “The crew will come down pretty much on a daily basis with a (plastic) tote full of batteries.”