BBB: The Naughty List

While 2022 is winding down, scams targeting the public are unrelenting. Many are facilitated through emails and social media so exercise caution responding to ads about discounted items, event promotions, job opportunities, donation requests and direct messages. If you are asked for payment by wire or e-transfer, through third parties, by prepaid debit or gift cards, this is a red flag.

Be mindful of these scams that could cut into your holiday cheer:

1. Misleading social media ads: Scrolling on social media, you’ll see items for sale. BBB complaints detail victims paying for items that they never receive, getting charged monthly for unauthorized free trials and receiving counterfeit or inferior items. Do your homework and research the company before ordering at www.bbb.org.

2. Social media gift exchanges: This scheme pops up seasonally and involves exchanging wine or purchasing gifts. One twist requests an email then participants pick a name to send money to “pay it forward.” Victims share personal information then are tricked into sending strangers gifts or money—-an illegal pyramid scheme.

3. Holiday apps: Holiday-themed apps offer opportunities where children can light the menorah, chat with Santa, track the sleigh or relay gift requests. Apps play a more important role than ever. Review privacy policies and be wary of free apps that may contain excessive advertising or malware.

4. Alerts about compromised accounts: There is a common con claiming your Amazon, Paypal, Netflix or bank account is compromised. Targets receive an email, call, or text message about suspicious activity on the account. Be cautious about unsolicited calls, emails and texts. Do not share personally identifying information.

5. Free gift cards: Nothing brings good cheer like the word FREE. Scammers take advantage by sending phishing emails for personal information. Impersonating legitimate companies they promise gift cards to loyal customers. If you have received an unsolicited email or pop up, do not open or click on any links.

6. Temporary holiday jobs: Retailers hire seasonal workers to help meet demands of holiday shoppers. Job seekers need to be wary of employment scams aimed at stealing money and personal information from applicants watching out for opportunities that seem too good to be true.

7. Look-alike websites: The holidays bring emails offering deals, sales and bargains. Be wary of emails with links. They may lead to look-alike websites created by scammers to trick people into downloading malware, make dead-end purchases or share information. Do not click links; hover over them to see where they reroute.

8. Fake charities: Typically, 40% of all charitable donations are received during the last few weeks of the year. Donors are advised to watch for fraudulent charities and scammers pretending to be individuals in need. Avoid impromptu donation decisions to unfamiliar organizations. Verify a charity at BBB’s Give.org.

9. Fake shipping notifications: Consumers are making more purchases online so there is an increase in the number of notifications about shipping details.Scammers use this surge to send phishing emails with links that may allow unwanted access to private information or download malware

10. Pop-up holiday virtual events: Local in-person events such as pop-up holiday markets or craft fairs, have moved online. Scammers create fake event pages, posts, and emails, charging admission with the goal of stealing credit card information. Promptly dispute credit card charges should the need arise.

11. Top holiday wish list items: Ridiculously low priced luxury goods, jewelry, designer clothing, and electronics are almost always cheap counterfeits and knockoffs. Be very when considering purchasing these high-value items from individuals through social media or online.

12. Pet scams: Many families, especially those with children, may be considering adding a furry friend. However, you could fall victim to pet scams, which are again on the rise. A low price, exclusively online communication and unusual payment methods are of concern. Request to see the pet in person before making a purchase.