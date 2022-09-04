BBB Tip: How to avoid becoming a victim of a pet scam

If you are looking for a pet to add to your family, beware of scams. As consumers turn to the internet to find pets, experts say a shocking 80% of sponsored pet ads may be fake. Knowing the red flags associated with this scam can help avoid heartache and loss of money.

When a potential pet parent pursues a listing the scammer will typically refuses to let the consumer meet the pet before making payment. They claim that they use a pet delivery agency of some kind, often through an airline. BBB has received many reports of fake web pages even sometimes impersonating a real or sound alike business. Scammers continue the con making demands for vaccinations, special kennels and other last minute “needs.” Ultimately, the pet does not exist and the consumer has lost money and made an emotional investment.

Tactics used in pet scams continue to evolve and have spiked. The bottom line is that purchasing a pet remotely is very risky.

Do your research. Only purchase from a known reputable breeder. Check their AKC status and BBB Business Profile on BBB.org or call us at 1-800-222-1600 before you make the purchase. Note that low prices with offers of free shipping are hallmarks of a pet scam.

Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person. If that isn't possible, request a live video call to view the animal, meet the breeder, and evaluate the facility. This way, you are able to see the seller and the actual pet for sale. Scammers won't ordinarily comply with the request.

Conduct a reverse image search of the picture of the pet you are considering. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, it’s likely a fraud. You also can search for distinctive text from ads or testimonials, to see if the alleged seller copied it from another website.

Avoid wiring money, using crypto currency, a cash app or gift card. These payment methods offer no way to get your money back if you are the victim of fraud. They are specifically used because of this reason.

Do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you are seeking. Think twice if someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price as it is an indication of a fraudulent offer.

Consider reaching out to a local animal shelter to meet pets in person before adopting. Many great pets are always available. Shelters may also be looking for foster families to help relieve overcrowding at their facilities.