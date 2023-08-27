Despite e-commerce websites' best attempts, getting rid of every fake review quickly is nearly impossible. As a consumer, the key is knowing when to pass on a product by recognizing red flags in phony reviews.

Good reviews are important. Shoppers depend on customer reviews to make the right decisions. They are also a factor in rank algorithms and can lead to better visibility and more sales. It’s no surprise that dishonest sellers often post fake reviews.

E-commerce websites often have tools in place to analyze and remove fake reviews, but as sellers continually find new ways to craft fake reviews and hire people to post them, getting rid of every fake review quickly is nearly impossible. As a consumer, the key is knowing when to pass on a product or service by recognizing red flags in phony reviews.

Recognizing fake reviews

• Look out for generic reviewer profiles. If a reviewer has a very common or generic name, such as John Smith or Jane Doe, it’s a red flag. Fake reviewers usually post under fake names, sometimes even just a series of letters and numbers and rarely do they have a profile picture.

• Read reviews by customers with verified purchases. Many e-commerce sites add a badge or otherwise indicate if a purchase is verified, meaning the reviewer bought the product on the same site where they wrote the review. Reviews of non-verified purchases are more likely to be fake.

• Examine the quality of product reviews. A good review will briefly explain why or why not the product or service was a good purchase. If there are several five-star or one-star reviews with just a word or two in the written portion, it might be a fake, especially if posted within a short timeframe.

• Check the grammar and spelling. Sometimes sellers outsource their fake reviews to content farms where people who are not native English speakers write reviews. The result is fake reviews with misspellings and poor grammar. Read a review out loud, and if it doesn’t sound natural, it could be a fake.

• Find out if the reviewer received a free product. Some e-commerce platforms pre-release products to customers in exchange for their honest reviews. It’s also good to take a look at the reviews overall. Consider the fact that the only satisfied customer was possibly the one receiving a free product.

• Look at the quantity of reviews. In the event of a business or product that has only a few reviews, especially in comparison to similar products, there could be an issue.

• Try a tool for spotting fake reviews. Check third-party tools and sites available to help weed out fake reviews. Some provide a letter grade based on how many fake reviews were spotted, while others eliminate fake reviews to provide consumers with an adjusted star rating.

• Report fake reviews. Most platforms allow folks to report abuse if a fake review is suspected. Doing so can help the platform eliminate fake reviews faster and it can protect fellow consumers.