BBB Tip: How to spot and avoid identity theft

Scams are designed to either steal your money, or steal your identity in order to steal your money later. Scammers have all kinds of techniques to collect personally identifiable information (PII). Once they have it, they can effectively become you, using your identity to open accounts, file taxes, or even obtain medical coverage.

How do people steal your identity? With enough personal information, a scammer can pretend to be you and commit a wide range of crimes. They are capable of making false applications for loans and credit cards, withdrawing money from your bank account, or obtaining services in your name. They can also sell your information to others on the internet. Identity theft may take a long time to detect. Scammers typically ensure that bills and statements for new accounts are not sent to your address. You may not notice what is happening until the scammer has already inflicted substantial damage on your assets, credit and reputation. If you believe you are a victim of identity theft, it is very important to act quickly. Visit identitytheft.gov for information on how to stop and recover from identity theft.

Tips to spot scam

Look for unexplained withdrawals, charges and accounts. Review your bank account and credit statements. Look for unfamiliar charges, accounts or withdrawals. One tip-off for identity theft is when you stop receiving certain bills as scammers could have changed your address. Collectors might also call you about debts that aren’t yours. You may consider setting up automatic transaction alerts.

Check your credit reports for unauthorized inquiries and accounts. You have the right to a free credit report check with each of the three credit agencies once per year at annualcreditreport.com.

Protect yourself

Be careful with your personal information. Treat your personal information like the valuable commodity it is. Make sure you shred documents that have your account information, Social Security/Social Insurance number or other personal information. These include credit card applications, insurance forms, financial statements, health forms and billing statements from utilities service. Cut up expired credit and debit cards.

Secure personal documents at home. If you have roommates, employ outside help or have contractors in your home, make sure personal documents are in a safe place.

Be alert to phishing attempts. Scammers are sophisticated and their phishing attempts may come via email, text, social media message, even phone calls. Be suspicious of any unsolicited communication asking you for personal information. Whether it's a supposed tech support call, an offer for insurance, a medical product or social security, they really may be only after your personal information

Protect yourself against hackers

• Use strong passwords or passphrases. Change your passwords frequently

• Use different passwords for each online account or website

• Be careful about the types of information you share online, especially if it is information that could be used to get past security

• Shred outdated documents with personal information.