BBB Tip: Tech Support Scams

A tech support rep calls and offers to fix a computer bug you haven’t even noticed, or a pop up warning appears instructing you to call for help. In this con, scammers pose as tech support employees hassling victims into paying for “support” or steal their identity.

How the scam works: You are contacted with a pop up claiming to be with tech support from a well-known software company. The caller creates a sense of urgency—the computer is sending error messages claiming they've detected a virus or your computer is about to crash.

They can fix the problem but require remote access. Once access is granted, they will often run a “scan” and claim the computer is infected with viruses. They offer to fix the machine for a fee. That may not be the end of the scam. If you allow access, malware may be installed on your machine. Malware then scans files in search of personal information, which scammers then use to commit identity theft.

Tips to spot this scam

• Never give control of your computer to a third party unless you are absolutely certain it is an authorized representative and you initiated contacted.

• Legitimate tech support companies don’t make unsolicited phone calls. A popular way for thieves to contact victims is via cold calls. The callers typically will claim to be from a tech company. Scammers can spoof official looking numbers so don’ trust caller ID.

• Look out for warning screens: Many scams begin with an alert on the victim’s computer screen. This pop up will have a phone number to call for help. Disconnect from the internet, shutting off the device and restart with a virus scan.

• Be wary of sponsored links. When searching online look out for sponsored ads at the top of the result. Many lead to businesses that scam consumers.

• Avoid clicking on links in unfamiliar emails. Scammers also use email to reach victims. Messages point consumers to scam websites that launch alerts with the fake warnings and contact information.

If you are a victim of a tech support scam:

• Contact your bank immediately and describe exactly what happened.

• Take the device to a trusted local business and have it checked out.

• Change all of the passwords used to access bank accounts, social media and other websites that contain personal information.

• If financial hacks are suspected, freeze your credit. Contact law enforcement or file an FBI report at IC3.gov if needed.