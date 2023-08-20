Timeshares and vacation clubs are often synonymous with high-pressure sales. With the sun out and their guard down, vacationers might find themselves on the hook for a lifelong commitment. While they're easy to get into — these contracts are incredibly difficult to escape.

A BBB study, unpacking timeshare and vacation club sales, examines complaint patterns, money spent and lost, reviews, related scams and more to show how predatory companies and scammers work. Some timeshare businesses treat consumers well, resulting in positive experiences. By denouncing substandard behaviors the study intends to make consumers smarter and businesses better.

From 2020 until the end of 2022, BBB received nearly 30,000 business complaints and almost 10,000 negative reviews related to travel companies. A majority of those were related to the timeshare industry, with $32 million in disputed funds. Consumers most commonly said that they felt reality didn't match the promises made in timeshare pitches.

BBB complaints reflect consumers' opinions that timeshares can be nearly impossible to sell, noting that consumers often feel misled about the amount and frequency of associated maintenance fees. Some say their timeshare became unaffordable after several years because of increased fees.

BBB has monitored industry deception and warned consumers about timeshare exit companies for several years. Some sellers continue to talk buyers into unfavorable deals that often worsen when, in desperation, they try to offload purchases through the timeshare exit industry.

More than 1,100 BBB Scam Tracker reports reveal fraudsters have used the same high-pressure tactics common in timeshare sales to con consumers out of $3.5 million in the past three years. Fake debt collection on supposedly unpaid timeshare fees is also a common ruse used to persuade unsuspecting owners.

BBB tips when considering a timeshare or exit company:

• Research timeshares, vacation clubs or exit companies and thoroughly read contracts for details regarding commitments and maintenance fees.

• Beware of misleading or high-pressure sales tactics. If you feel as if someone is trying to push you into a deal, walk away.

• To sell a timeshare, contact the resort directly to see if they have a resale or buyback program.

• Be realistic about what you can get for your timeshare. Most of these contracts are not investments and may return less than you paid.

• If it sounds too good to be true, it is. There are deals to be found on travel, but scammers know consumers want to save money and take advantage.

• Be wary of paying timeshare exit companies all fees upfront until services are rendered.