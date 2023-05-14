No matter your age, no one is immune to scams. In a BBB Scam Tracker Report romance scams continued to be the riskiest for ages 55 through 64, and travel/vacation/timeshare scams were again the riskiest for ages 65+. Regardless of the type of scam, BBB recommends the following precautions to avoid becoming a victim.

Watch out for phone fraud. Fraudulent telemarketers often direct their calls at seniors. Scammers may claim to be with a government agency or impersonate any number of organizations. They may sound friendly and courteous or aggressive and threatening. Their caller ID may even match.

Caller IDs can be spoofed, and government agencies do not make unsolicited calls. It is vital to cultivate a healthy distrust for random callers and avoid sharing information. To reduce unsolicited calls register with the National Do-Not-Call list at 1-888-382-1222 or Donotcall.gov.

Know the red flags. Scammers use common tactics to get money or personal information. Be wary of the following claims:

• “Free,” “low cost,” or “buy one, get one” deal.

• Request for unusual payment types, i.e. prepaid cards or wired funds.

• Claims that you only pay postage or administrative fees.

• Pressure to act now and/or threatening aggressive tones.

• Deals secured by credit card or bank account information.

• Sure-fire investment opportunities.

• Charities sending 100% of donations directly to victims.

• Sweepstake awards requiring prepayment of taxes or fees.

• Windfall inheritance from an alleged family member.

• Claims of hacking or account use for expensive purchases.

• Tech support or computer protection offers.

• Credit repair loans, debt consolidation or forgiveness plans.

• Medicare calls demanding account numbers and medical history.

• Threatening and bogus collection claims.

• Offers for grants or unsecured loans.

• Travel or vacation packages and timeshare proposals.

Think before you click. Older adults may be less comfortable with technology, making them vulnerable to phishing schemes and hacking. Links in unsolicited emails on social media are especially dangerous. They look harmless but may download malware onto the computer, giving scammers access to sensitive information. Only click on links from trusted sources and maintain up-to-date antivirus software.

Reach out to someone you trust. Scammers want victims to feel isolated. Don’t hesitate to contact a friend, family member or trusted organization. A second opinion can greatly reduce risk. Research companies checking reviews or complaints. Locally, the BBB provides consumer services online at www.bbb.org and with live operators by calling 1-800-222-1600.

Take time to research purchases. Scammers make unsolicited offers to older adults for items such as medical supplies, anti-aging products, vitamins and supplements. Incredible offers are made with the goal of getting personal information or money. Research the company to know where they are located and make sure their products and offers are legitimate.

Guard personal information carefully. Never share personal information with a stranger on the phone, in an email, on social media or otherwise. Keep careful records of transactions by reviewing your bank and credit card statements regularly. Check them for accuracy and then shred any documents that include personal or financial information.