The lingering pandemic issues and persistent inflation have been causing challenging housing situations for people who are potentially facing the possibility of losing their homes. One option to help older consumers is called a reverse mortgage. However, before making a commitment, consumers need to understand that this product is a loan that must be paid back.

A reverse-mortgage loan, like a traditional mortgage, allows homeowners who are at least 62 years old to borrow money by using their home as security for the loan. Like a traditional mortgage, the title remains in the homeowner’s name. However, unlike a traditional mortgage, borrowers don’t make monthly payments with a reverse mortgage loan. The loan is repaid when the borrower no longer lives in the home, which can happen when the homeowner goes into assisted living or passes away. Interest and fees are added to the loan balance each month, and the balance grows over time.

Although there is no monthly payment owed by the homeowner, there are three main requirements:

Homeowners must pay their property taxes and homeowners insurance.

Homeowners must live in the property as their principal residence.

Homeowners must keep their home in good condition. Failure to meet these requirements may lead to default or foreclosure.

How much a homeowner may borrow depends on the borrower’s age, the interest rate on the loan and the value of the property. A borrower may receive the loan proceeds through a line of credit, monthly payout or lump sum payout. With a reverse mortgage loan, the amount the homeowner owes to the lender goes up — not down — over time. This is because interest and fees serve to add to the balance on the loan. As your loan balance increases, the home equity decreases.

A reverse-mortgage loan is not free money. The homeowners or, in many cases, their heirs will eventually have to pay back the loan, typically by selling the home.

For consumers or their family members who are in a situation where a reverse mortgage may be an option, BBB recommends researching lenders and having a clear understanding of the financial aspects and ramifications of reverse mortgages before making a decision.

Before considering a reverse mortgage loan, understand what the loan involves, and so that there are no surprises, discuss plans with family members. Make certain to fully analyze whether this type of loan is appropriate for your situation. Consider consulting with a HUD-certified housing counselor and an attorney before making a binding commitment. An estate-planning attorney will be able to advise as what impact this transaction will have on your current trust, will and probate.

Finally, beware of scams! Watch out for unsolicited offers about applying for a reverse mortgage to pay for repairs to your home. Research all other options, ask questions and don’t allow yourself to be pressured into getting a reverse mortgage if it’s not needed.