BBB: Tips for giving wisely

Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement, is about a month away, Nov. 29. The BBB Wise Giving Alliance (BBB WGA) at Give.org urges potential donors to research charities before giving to ensure that their generous contributions are going to trustworthy organizations. The BBB WGA is a standards-based charity evaluator that seeks to verify the trustworthiness of nationally publicly soliciting charities.
“The evaluations we provide give donors insight into charity trustworthiness, helping them make wiser giving decisions,” remarks Art Taylor, president and CEO of BBB WGA. ”Holiday donations can make a real impact. Therefore, it’s critical that donors’ hard-earned dollars go to charities that operate ethically.”
Tips for donating
- Watch out for name similarities. Same cause and their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid mistaken identity.
- Review the website carefully. A responsible charity will include important facts on its website: its mission and programs, measurable goals, and concrete criteria that describe its achievements. You should also find information on their finances.
- Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations. The holidays bring a higher frequency of donation requests. Don’t be pressured to make an immediate decision.
- Be wary of emotional appeals. Marketers might exploit the holidays to make emotional pleas to donors. Instead of making a decision based on emotion, do some research first.
- Check with state charity officials. In many states, charities are required to register with the office of the attorney general before soliciting. Check with the appropriate state office to detect if an organization is legitimate or not.
- Research tax status. Don’t assume every organization is a tax-exempt charity. You can check their tax status with the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search tool. Also, make sure your contribution is tax deductible.
- Rely on standards-based evaluations. Charities can demonstrate they are trustworthy by agreeing to in-depth evaluations such as the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Get free access to charity reports at Give.org.
For more questions or for more information call the BBB at 1-800-221-1600.