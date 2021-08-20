Be alert for construction zones near Davenport schools and throughout the city

Harrison, Buchanan, Garfield and Jefferson elementaries in the Davenport Community School District will each be partially impacted by construction zones for the beginning of the school year.
The city asked for citizens to use caution, observe construction signs, be patient, give yourself extra time, and watch for kids.
Due to pavement improvements on W. 53rd Street between Gaines Street and Northwest Blvd., there will be active construction around Harrison Elementary until the end of August. During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Near Buchanan Elementary, there will be construction on W. 43rd Street and Elsie Avenue that should also be completed by the end of August. This construction will cause no changes to school access, but school buses will be taking detoured routes around the construction zone.
Sewer and water repairs on W 29th Street will cause reduced travel lanes near Garfield Elementary through August 27.
The ongoing street reconstruction on Marquette Street near Jefferson Elementary will continue as the school year begins, but at this time travel is still open.
The city of Davenport also released additional notices of street construction throughout the city.
- Southbound Eastern Avenue between 29th Street and Kimberly Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic until August 27.
- Division Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 35th and 37th streets for water main repairs.
- Resurfacing work that was being done on Lombard Street between Harrison and Brady streets is currently temporarily delayed for design modifications.