Be safe by staying out of the heat

• When possible, complete outdoor work either early in the day or late in the day.

• If you go out to walk, jog or bike, take a phone. If get into trouble, call someone for help.

• Avoid alcohol and caffeine drinks. Both act as diuretics and speed up the loss of fluid.

• Make sure children take breaks from outdoor activity. Take a break from outside activity during the hottest part of the day to play games, or watch a movie together inside.

• Take care of your skin if you are outdoors. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Reapply sunscreen frequently, especially if you are swimming.

• Seek shade or air conditioning if you begin to feel dizzy or nauseous.

• Seek medical treatment immediately if you are disoriented, have a high body temperature, are vomiting, or have stopped perspiring.

What to Watch For

• Symptoms of heat exhaustion include cool, moist, pale, or flushed skin; heavy sweating; headache; nausea or vomiting; dizziness; and exhaustion. Body temperature may be normal, or is likely to be rising.

• Symptoms of heat stroke include hot, red skin; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; and rapid, shallow breathing. Body temperature can be 105 degrees F or higher. If the ill person was sweating from heavy work or exercise, skin may be wet; otherwise, it will feel dry.

Quad-City Times​

